Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breaks Out Ahead of the Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Elevates Currency War Risks, Retail Traders Claim Short Squeeze Victory - US Market Open
2021-01-27 14:35:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Grinding Back to Multi-Month High on Positive Fundamentals
2021-01-27 12:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dollar Steel for FOMC, Top Earnings and Growth Fight Against Speculative Control
2021-01-27 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Will the Rally Carry on?
2021-01-26 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Vulnerable as US Treasury Yields Continue to Fall
2021-01-27 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Will FOMC Meeting Catalyze Price Volatility?
2021-01-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
Sentiment Snapshot (UK): FTSE, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-01-27 12:39:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Probing Break to the Upside from Downward Sloping Channel
2021-01-27 16:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook Turning Positive: USD Charts to Watch
2021-01-27 13:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • To anyone previously registered, it seems the event chain has expired and you'll have to re-register for future webinars. I apologize for the inconvenience
  • $USDJPY has strengthened today, rising around 50 pips from 103.60 to currently trade around the 104.10 level. The pair is now trading around its highest level since January 14th. $USD $JPY https://t.co/g3qQ6fv92y
  • The Bitcoin bull has taken a back seat, at least for now, but speculative fervor continues to run high as witnessed by the saga taking place in the stock of Gamestop. Get your $btc market update @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/0Q8PxyUIkc https://t.co/5Zd757G01L
  • AUD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long AUD/USD for the first time since Jan 20, 2021 06:00 GMT when AUD/USD traded near 0.78. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to AUD/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LVW3HOb4al
  • While $GME keeps flying (red here), the $SPX is threatening to break lower from its persistent bullish pattern. It's possible they continue to diverge, but 'the market' is not represented by small pockets of the financial system for long https://t.co/G8iNzVsRQs
  • Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breaks Out Ahead of the Fed https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/01/27/Canadian-Dollar-Price-Outlook-USDCAD-USD-CAD-Breaks-Out-Ahead-of-the-Fed.html $USDCAD https://t.co/gGpFnatOv3
  • Wow. So much activity in the markets right now that self-directed trader brokers' platforms are struggling to cover it. Incredible. https://t.co/s8yGxFo2p7
  • $WTI Crude sold off this morning to slightly below 52.00 before reversing to around 53.00 following the #EIA report of the largest draw since July. $OIL $USO https://t.co/wQxhRdQeDj
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.28% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.63% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.79% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.81% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GF7yIjRLKl
  • Going live for this week's webinar in 10 minutes! I'll do a quick walkthrough the talk of the town, $GME followed by some other instances currently unfolding and events from history Then we'll wrap with a look at the indices as always Join here - https://t.co/nGT3qVJdCX
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breaks Out Ahead of the Fed

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Breaks Out Ahead of the Fed

James Stanley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar, CAD, USD/CAD Talking Points:

  • USD/CAD is pushing up to a fresh two-week high hours ahead of the FOMC rate decision.
  • This scenario was looked at in the earlier-week analyst pick, focusing on topside USD/CAD strategies for scenarios of USD-strength.
  • After an aggressive sell-off drove through the first three weeks of the New Year, an apparent squeeze has begun that may turn into something more.
  • The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.
Advertisement

It was a fast start to the day in USD/CAD as the pair pushed up to a fresh two-week-high, temporarily testing above the 1.2800 level ahead of the FOMC rate decision. And this comes after USD/CAD ran into a really big level last week at 1.2622, which is the 50% marker of a long-term major move from 2002 through 2007.

As looked at in the earlier-week analyst pick, that support inflection late last week led into the build of a morning star pattern, which is often approached with the aim of bullish reversals. And this was coupled with another formation of a longer-term, as a falling wedge had formed over the past couple of months. The falling wedge is similarly approached with the aim of bullish breakouts.

To learn more about the falling wedge or the morning star pattern, check out DailyFX Education

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by James Stanley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Can Bulls Push Through FOMC?

While some CAD-weakness has certainly assisted with the topside move so far, the determinant of how far or long that stretch may extend is likely going to draw back to the US Dollar, and whether that theme of strength can continue. And the driver for this will likely be determined by two prevailing forces, and those are both of the Central Bank variety as the Fed goes into their January rate decision a little later today, fresh on the heels of some interesting comments around the European Central Bank. While the ECB had previously showed little worry about Euro appreciation, yesterday’s report of a study being launched to investigate the matter raised some eyebrows.

And given how aggressive that short theme had become in the USD in the back eight months of last year, there could be more squeeze on the horizon and that could further support the bid in the USD. USD/CAD may remain as one of the more attractive venues for such themes, and the big area of interest for resistance potential is around that prior zone of support, spanning from 1.2952-1.3000. This zone provided multiple support inflections over the past few years, and most recently gave a bit of resistance in late-December before the pair tumbled down to a fresh two-year-low.

But this key zone has yet to show-up in 2021 trade and should this bullish theme in USD and USD/CAD continue, that could be an attractive spot on the chart to follow.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -15% -8% -12%
Weekly -23% 76% 1%
Current Retail Sentiment in USD/CAD
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Weekly Price Chart

USDCAD Weekly Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Forms Head and Shoulders Pattern Ahead of FOMC
2021-01-27 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Resistance Bound Ahead of the Fed
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Resistance Bound Ahead of the Fed
2021-01-26 17:00:00
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
Yen, Dollar May Extend Rise as Stocks Fall After China Drains Liquidity
2021-01-26 07:30:00
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Above 20.00 as Bulls Break Out
Mexican Peso Price Forecast: USD/MXN Above 20.00 as Bulls Break Out
2021-01-25 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish