US Dollar Technical Outlook: A Busy Holiday Week Awaits

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, DXY & More – Charts for Next Week
2019-11-22 13:00:00
EUR/USD Reverses on Worrying Services PMI, ECB's Lagarde Reiterates Fiscal Easing
2019-11-22 09:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar - Webinar
2019-11-21 19:51:00
GBP/USD Bull Flag Persists, GBP/JPY Coils in Ascending Triangle - Brexit Latest
2019-11-21 15:10:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US-China Trade Talks Risk Breaking Down, USD/JPY Currency Options Signal Fears
2019-11-21 09:10:00
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis: Japanese Stocks Ready to Drop?
2019-11-21 05:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price: Signals to Break the Deadlock - XAU/USD Forecast
2019-11-22 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on US-China Worries, ECB's Lagarde in Focus
2019-11-22 07:25:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Surges 6% in Two Days – WTI Resistance Ahead
2019-11-21 16:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Oversold But Bearish Sentiment Remains
2019-11-22 09:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-21 21:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (SEP), Actual: -0.1% Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Currency Strategist,@PaulRobinsonFX is a Swing trader. What is your #tradingstyle? Take the quiz and let us know: https://t.co/LPBOcS0Vtd https://t.co/3x0Pz4lmo1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.82%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.27%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/K8UJJFZsF4
  • LIVE IN 30MINS: Educational Webinar 5 Continuation patterns and how to trade them with @malkudsi https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/422047211
  • RT @EdwardLawrence: Congressional sources tell me the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act has been delivered to the White House. We ar…
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.19% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.11% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/7pNzrE5Yj2
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 CAD Retail Sales (MoM) (SEP) due at 13:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -0.1% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-22
  • Talking with @JeremyNaylor_IG earlier today about AUD and CAD...#trading #aud #cad @DailyFX 📊📈📉 https://t.co/ClwpW7IJt1
  • Educational Webinar @ 1400GMT 5 Continuation patterns and how to trade them with @malkudsi https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/422047211
  • ECB's Weidmann says first signs have emerged that the downturn in Germany's export-orientated industry could level off $EUR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: A Busy Holiday Week Awaits

US Dollar Technical Outlook: A Busy Holiday Week Awaits

2019-11-22 13:30:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • It’s been a quiet week in the US Dollar after a riveting first half of Q4.
  • The October sell-off looms large as the early-November bounce in the US Dollar caught resistance at the 50% marker of that prior move. Next week brings some items of interest on the economic calendar, can USD bears make an entrance back into the equation?
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such asthe US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

A Busy Holiday Week Awaits

Next week brings a holiday in the United States with Thanksgiving on Thursday. The following day is ‘Black Friday’ which means that many US markets will be open for only half of the day and likely, a number of traders or market makers will be taking that day off for vacation. Despite this, the economic calendar for next week is rather busy with a series of high-impact releases scheduled for each day Tuesday-Friday. The big US releases take place on Wednesday morning with specific focus on the release of Core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. The big question is one of USD trends and whether that release or those data points can spur a break in the recent impasse that’s shown in US Dollar price action.

DailyFX Economic Calendar: Tuesday, Wednesday High Impact Releases

dailyfx economic calendar

Data taken from DailyFX Economic Calendar

US Dollar Catches Support but Can Buyers Drive the Next Trend?

As looked at in yesterday’s webinar the US Dollar has been relatively quiet so far this week. After a strong sell-off in October led to a bullish bounce in the first half of November, price action has remained fairly tame as traders look for the next trend in the Greenback. This can be a difficult area to stage directional approaches but some key levels do exist nearby that can assist with the matter. Resistance played-in last week at a familiar area on the chart, taken from the 98.33-98.50 spot on DXY. This is the same area that caught the top April and May of this year, coming back into play to cap the early-November bounce in the USD.

The bigger question here is whether sellers find motive to re-enter the equation to test the three-month-lows holding just above the 97.00 handle, providing an element of continuation to the October sell-off. At this point, the November bounce found resistance at the 50% marker of that major move, which syncs well with the 98.33-98.50 zone, keeping the door open for intermediate-term bearish strategies.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

To read more:

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
EUR/USD Price Chart: Euro May Fall on PMI Data, Trade War
2019-11-22 08:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
US Dollar Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-11-21 13:34:00
Euro Forecast: ECB Minutes May Catalyze EUR/USD Capitulation
Euro Forecast: ECB Minutes May Catalyze EUR/USD Capitulation
2019-11-21 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Bounces but Can Bulls Retain Control?
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Bounces but Can Bulls Retain Control?
2019-11-20 13:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.