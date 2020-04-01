Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Index, EUR/USD Charts & More
2020-03-31 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Breaking Through Technical Support
2020-03-31 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Recession Likely Unavoidable Amid Virus Fallout
2020-03-31 15:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Finish Q1, Limp into April Trade
2020-03-31 19:48:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-03-31 22:48:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Breakout Stalls into March Close
2020-03-31 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index, AUD/USD & GBP/USD Price Analysis
2020-03-31 22:46:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Easing, FTSE 100 Gaining Ground
2020-03-31 08:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @PeterNBell: @nawatatweet @PeterHanksFX "As displayed in the graphs above, gold has demonstrated an almost innate ability to retain its…
  • RBA minutes: - Liquidity in credit and money markets was very poor recently - It is likely most countries will experience a very sharp contraction (BBG)
  • #RBA minutes: - Bond purchases to increase central bank's balance sheet - Appropriate to remove yield target before raising interest rates - There will likely be "significant" job losses in the months ahead (BBG) #AUD
  • #RBA minutes: - Cash rate to remain at very lower levels for years (BBG) #AUD
  • #RBA minutes: - Monetary and fiscal policies will play an important role - Members had no "appetite" for using negative interest rates (BBG) #AUD
  • The $USD fell as an improvement in sentiment slowed aggressive capital outflows from emerging markets and #ASEAN economies. What do USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/IDR and USD/PHP face next? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/3SQYf5Y0Vx https://t.co/g4EJ5UC4zP
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD RBA Minutes of March 18 Policy Meeting (MAR) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • In this session, Currency Analyst @ddubrovskyFX discusses traders' positioning as a key element of market analysis to determine the prevailing and future price trends. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/998956395
  • (Asia AM) The anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar cautiously rose as Wall Street declined despite less-dismal consumer confidence. Futures hint a “risk-off” tilt as USD/JPY eyes resistance - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/04/01/Yen-and-US-Dollar-Rise-as-Wall-Street-Drops-USDJPY-Eyes-Resistance.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/9kPiTfWRsq
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Tankan Large Manufacturers Outlook (1Q), Actual: -11 Expected: -15 Previous: 0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-31
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance

Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance

2020-04-01 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, AUD/USD, Wall Street, Virus – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Anti-risk Japanese Yen and US Dollar cautiously rise as stocks decline
  • Markets looked past consumer confidence beat and more stimulus bets
  • Wall Street futures suggest a “risk-off” tilt ahead, AUD could weaken

Japanese Yen and US Dollar Cautiously Rise as Wall Street Ends on a Sour Note

The anti-risk Japanese Yen and similarly-behaving US Dollar saw cautious gains on Tuesday. Meanwhile the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars were some of the worst-performing major currencies. Equities wrapped up the last trading day of March on a cautious note in what was the worst month for both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 since the 2008 financial crisis.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

For a week we saw market sentiment broadly improve as investors priced in aggressive monetary and fiscal easing across the globe to help combat the coronavirus outbreak. With a 4th potential package from the US perhaps not in the cars until after the Easter holiday, attention arguably started to shift the economic impact of social distancing measures.

Wall Street initially popped after Consumer Confidence unexpectedly clocked in more-optimistic than anticipated. Still this was the most-sour reading since early 2017 and the cutoff for the data occurred before last week’s record-breaking surge in jobless claims. Both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones preceded to drop afterwards and closed -1.60% and -1.84% to the downside.

Markets appeared to brush aside clues into what the next local fiscal package could be. President Donald Trump said that he is seeking about a $2 trillion infrastructure package. Meanwhile coronavirus cases in New York rose 9.3k on Tuesday with deaths surpassing 1k. Spain and Italy reported that cases might have peaked and they could be entering a period of stabilization.

Starts in:
Live now:
Apr 08
( 00:04 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

S&P 500 futures are pointing lower heading into Wednesday’s Asia Pacific trading session. This followed a briefing from the White House where Trump warned of a “painful” two weeks ahead. This is as Deborah Brix – a key public health official in the coronavirus task force – warned that about 200k citizens are projected to succumb to the virus. Prospects that the country may stay in self-isolation mode risks reigniting volatility in stock markets. Ahead, this leaves AUD/USD at risk should haven demand boost the highly-liquid US Dollar.

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY appears to have slowed its top after prices took out ley rising support from earlier in March – red lines below. Yet guiding the pair lower appears to be “potential” resistance – blue line. A third confirmation point may validate this trend line and maintain the downward trajectory towards lows from last year. Otherwise a push above it towards peaks from 2019 exposes 109.60.

USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% -11% -7%
Weekly 55% -7% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

https://www.tradingview.com/symbols/USDJPY/?exchange=FX_IDC

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Rises on Month End Flows, Fed Announces Further Liquidity Tools - US Market Open
US Dollar Rises on Month End Flows, Fed Announces Further Liquidity Tools - US Market Open
2020-03-31 13:40:00
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
Gold Prices Edge Lower But Coronavirus Fears Underpin Haven Bids
2020-03-31 07:00:00
Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street
Canadian Dollar Sank with Crude Oil as Health Care Steered Wall Street
2020-03-31 00:00:00
Oil Prices Plunge on Oil Demand Destruction, Will Trump Intervene? - US Market Open
Oil Prices Plunge on Oil Demand Destruction, Will Trump Intervene? - US Market Open
2020-03-30 13:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.