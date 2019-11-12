We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes CPI, RBNZ, Auto Tariffs
2019-11-12 21:37:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?
2019-11-12 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes CPI, RBNZ, Auto Tariffs
2019-11-12 21:37:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Renews Assault on the Fed, Phase One Trade Deal Doubts Rise
2019-11-12 19:22:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges into Critical Support- GLD Levels
2019-11-12 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Wage Price Index (YoY) (3Q), Actual: 2.2% Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • #Palladium prices may keep falling after the largest two-day drop in three months pierced chart support. Soft autos turnover in China and rising US rates may be to blame. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/ieiENjbGRo https://t.co/Ygl1l7AuEB
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD Wage Price Index (YoY) (3Q) due at 00:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.2% Previous: 2.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Will the RBNZ rate decision stoke New Zealand Dollar volatility? Join Analyst @ddubrovskyFX LIVE to find out! https://t.co/DN3QW48T1b
  • Huh, I wonder where we've seen this before. Also seeing something kind of similar in the CLO market where the proliferation of covenant lite loans allows borrowers to magnify their earnings, thereby in part distorting their actual level of risk - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/03/22/Currencies-May-See-Wild-Swings-if-Slow-Growth-Breaks-CLO-Market.html https://t.co/zO1fR6yV6y
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX 's #webinar at 8:00 PM ET/1:00 AM GMT to find out what information you can gain from knowing what other traders are buying or selling. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/Uz8Rh15shU
  • Declines in the MSCI #EmergingMarkets Index have led prices to close under what appears to be a near-term rising support line from early October after a Shooting Star candle. Further weakness may place 42.35 in focus before testing rising support from the August low https://t.co/1ms8cHXLMo
  • 🇯🇵 JPY Loans & Discounts Corp (YoY) (SEP), Actual: 1.90% Expected: N/A Previous: 2.44% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Loans & Discounts Corp (YoY) (SEP) due at 23:50 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 2.44% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
  • 🇦🇺 AUD Westpac Consumer Confidence (NOV), Actual: 4.5% Expected: N/A Previous: -5.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-12
Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?

Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?

2019-11-12 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

Japanese Yen Gains as US-China Trade Deal Uncertainty Hits Emerging Markets

The anti-risk Japanese Yen outperformed against its major counterparts as sentiment deteriorated during the US trading session. While the S&P 500 closed 0.16 percent higher compared to yesterday, most of its upside progress was diminished. Declines were more pronounced in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index which both gapped lower and traded 0.65 percent to the downside.

Hesitation from investors could be traced to uncertainty about the road ahead for US-China trade talks. Since the two agreed to a “phase one” accord, markets have been greeted with ongoing back and forth in verbal updates such as today. While US President Donald Trump touted that a deal could occur soon as “China wants to make one”, he also reminded watchers of the consequences should negotiations fall apart.

Beijing has made it clear that it not only wants to see the US hold off on raising tariffs, but also to begin unwinding them. That is why markets welcomed when it was revealed that Washington could reduce about $112b worth in levies against China, only to be jawboned by comments to the contrary from Trump. Over the past 24 hours, the sentiment-linked Australian and New Zealand Dollars aimed lower.

The latter was particularly battered over the past 24 hours by softer New Zealand inflation expectations. Amidst all this noise, the haven-linked US Dollar aimed cautiously higher as benchmark stock indexes remained on the defensive. After Trump spoke, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow reiterated much of his language. He said that the country would raise tariffs in the event of a no-deal.

Wednesday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

With that in mind, Asia Pacific benchmark stock indexes could echo the bittersweet tone seen from investors during the Wall Street session. That may continue supporting the anti-risk Japanese Yen at the expense of the AUD and NZD. The latter will be closely watching the incoming RBNZ monetary policy announcement. Overnight index swaps are pricing in about a 76% chance of a 25bp interest rate cut.

Join me later today as I cover the RBNZ rate decision and New Zealand Dollar outlook starting at 00:45 GMT on Wednesday the 13th

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

USD/JPY is looking increasingly at risk to a top. A Rising Wedge chart pattern – typically a bearish formation - signals that the dominant uptrend from late August could reverse course given a daily close under the floor. On top of this, USD/JPY formed an Evening Star under 109.32 when prices tested the August 1 high. This is a bearish candlestick pattern that could come into play with further downside progress.

Chart of the Day – USD/JPY

Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

RBNZ Preview: 25bp Rate Cut and Dovish Guidance to Drag on NZD/USD
RBNZ Preview: 25bp Rate Cut and Dovish Guidance to Drag on NZD/USD
2019-11-13 00:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Fizzles- Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Fizzles- Loonie Levels
2019-11-12 20:15:00
Euro Forecast: Fresh Lows in Sight for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates
Euro Forecast: Fresh Lows in Sight for EUR/JPY & EUR/USD Rates
2019-11-12 19:55:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.