We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-16 12:34:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Gains Build, EUR/GBP Losses Accelerate on Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-16 18:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink
2019-10-16 23:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-16 14:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Targets: XAU/USD Range Breakout Imminent- GLD Outlook
2019-10-16 15:30:00
Gold Propels; Dollar Drops After US Retail Sales Disappoint
2019-10-16 14:01:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Builds, Can Sellers Push Through?
2019-10-16 18:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-16 13:45:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink #USD #Yen #Dollar - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/16/US-Dollar-Uptrend-at-Risk-Japanese-Yen-May-Gain-as-Stocks-Sink.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/Fz9uCmqnQx
  • The Swedish #Krona and Norwegian #Krone will be in for a tense week ahead of #Brexit-related drama and a crucial EU summit which could be a turning point for the EU-UK divorce. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri :https://t.co/zjTNQmDHTt https://t.co/Nf4v2aYoB5
  • Bank of England’s Governor Mark Carney: the general posture of the Brexit talks has been encouraging. - BBG #GBP #BOE
  • RBA’s Deputy Governor Guy Debelle states that the growth in housing demand to see an increase in price response. -BBG #RBA #AUD
  • Bank of England Governor Mark Carney mentions that they are very close to a global liquidity trap and that the Fed's Chair Jerome Powell would never bow to political pressure. -BBG #GBP #BOE #FED
  • Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle: much of Australian construction downturn is still to be expected and, that the RBA sees 7% decline in dwelling investments in the next year. -BBG #RBA #AUD
  • Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says he does not see negative rates as part of the central bank's toolkit - BBG #GBP
  • The $AUD stands to swing in response to changes in #RBA rate cut expectations as forex market participants react to the Australian jobs report. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/7XgF8yly13 https://t.co/cFWeM4edpM
  • #GBP, #BRL and the #ZAR are expected to be the most active Major Currencies vs #USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 18.77, 13.48 and 12.49 respectively.
  • The Euro has breached resistance guiding it lower for nearly four months, setting the stage for gains. Any near-term rise is unlikely to derail the long-term downtrend, however. Get your Euro market update here: https://t.co/gl9VRc3XEp https://t.co/ImSc0aFHvQ
US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink

US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink

2019-10-16 23:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Asia Pacific Market Open Talking Points

Find out what the #1 mistake that traders make is and how you can fix it!

US Dollar Sinks on Retail Sales as Pound Gains on Brexit News

The US Dollar weakened against its major counterparts on Wednesday, hindered by the latest local retail sales report. Spending declined 0.3 percent m/m versus +0.3% anticipated, down significantly from the +0.6% outcome in August. That was the first contraction in retail sales in seven months. It also brought with it concerns about the health of the consumption side of the economy which accounts for about 2/3 of GDP.

As a consequence, local front-end government bond yields declined as markets firmed October Fed rate cut bets. Fed funds futures are pricing in about an 84.2 percent chance that the central bank will deliver a 25bp reduction. These increasingly dovish expectations were not enough to propel stocks higher, leaving the S&P 500 down about 0.2 percent for the day.

Meanwhile, the British Pound and Euro aimed cautiously higher as the latest Brexit developments poured cold water on a “no-deal” EU-UK divorce. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government noted that they intend to honor the Benn act. This means that the PM would have to ask for extending the Brexit deadline in the event of a no-deal. Boris Johnson has in the past refrained from upholding it.

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session

Ahead, the Australian Dollar will be eyeing local jobs data. Australia is expected to add 15.0k positions in September as the unemployment rate holds at 5.3 percent. Lately, economic news flow out of the nation has been tending to disappoint relative to economists’ expectations. A downside surprise may fuel additional RBA rate cut bets, sinking AUD/USD.

Join Analyst Dimitri Zabelin at 00:15 GMT for live coverage of Australian jobs data as he goes over the reaction in AUD/USD!

Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are pointing cautiously lower heading into Thursday’s Asia Pacific trading session. This could have the way for a “risk-off” tone in regional stock exchanges. That may in turn boost the anti-risk Japanese Yen versus its major counterparts as the US Dollar continues to see selling pressure in the aftermath of Wednesday’s dismal retail sales report.

US Dollar Technical Analysis

The DXY Dollar Index has closed under key rising channel support from June, opening the door of a reversal of the dominant uptrend since then. Prices closed just above the former June 2017 high, leaving behind near-term support. A daily close under this level would open the door to testing the next psychological barrier between 97.44 and 97.59.

DXY Daily Chart

US Dollar Uptrend at Risk, Japanese Yen May Gain as Stocks Sink

Chart Created Using TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets to Fresh Weekly Lows
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Plummets to Fresh Weekly Lows
2019-10-16 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
NZD/USD Rose on New Zealand CPI, GBP/USD Up on Brexit Deal Hopes
NZD/USD Rose on New Zealand CPI, GBP/USD Up on Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-15 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Flirts with Support
New Zealand Dollar Price Outlook: Kiwi Flirts with Support
2019-10-15 19:03:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.