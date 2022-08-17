 Skip to content
EUR/USD
Mixed
News
EUR/USD Deep Dive: When Will Euro Sellers Pose a Sustained Break Below Parity?
2022-08-17 14:42:00
EUR/USD to Track 50-Day SMA After Testing Former Support Zone
2022-08-17 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
News
Crude Oil Update: API Data Sets up Brent Crude Ahead of EIA and FOMC
2022-08-17 08:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: New Monthly Lows as Downtrend Prevails
2022-08-16 20:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
News
S&P 500 Hits 200-Day Average After Stretched Run on Low Liquidity, Recession Fears Continue
2022-08-17 05:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Touch Three-Month Highs
2022-08-16 21:30:00
Gold
Mixed
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breaks Down from Wedge - Has GLD Topped?
2022-08-16 17:30:00
Silver Shine Overshadowed by USD Strength
2022-08-16 17:18:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
News
GBP Breaking News: UK Inflation Hotter Than Expected, BOE to Remain Hawkish
2022-08-17 06:57:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-08-16 16:25:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – August 2022: Gold, US Stocks Tend to Outperform
2022-08-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-08-16 14:30:00
US Retail Data Walmart and Target Earnings Explained In 60 Seconds

Contractionary Monetary Policy: What is it and How Does it Work?
2022-08-17 11:30:00
4 Effective Trading Indicators Every Trader Should Know
2022-08-17 11:00:00
How to Trade After a News Release
2022-08-17 09:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 Touch Three-Month Highs
2022-08-16 21:30:00
