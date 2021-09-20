Market Intelligence

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes 2021 Low Ahead of Fed Meeting as ECB Defends Dovish Guidance
2021-09-20 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks' Outlook Brightens
2021-09-20 20:05:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Achieve Modest Gains, Stocks Slide
2021-09-20 17:55:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Plunge Breaks Monthly Range- Support in View
2021-09-20 17:38:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, FOMC, GBP/USD, BoE, USD/JPY, BoJ, AUD/USD, Chinese Debt Crisis
2021-09-20 12:30:00
Real Time News
  • Gold has plunged nearly 5% off the Monthly high with the sell-off now probing key weekly support here at 1738/47- looking for a pivot here with the Fed interest rate decision on tap. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/Vnxi4143uT https://t.co/zTpqrFIZfk
  • RBNZ: - We have benefitted from a robust rebound in China, our main trading partner - The interruption to the economy's supply side has lasted longer than expected
  • RBNZ: - Vaccination program has aided a stronger-than-expected rebound in the global economy - Demand for our exports has fared better than previous recessions
  • Between the volatile risk trend picture at the moment along with the Fed rate decision and expected 100bp hike from the Brazilian central bank both on Wednesday, $USDBRL is going to be a very interesting pair to watch...
  • RT @EricBalchunas: $SPY traded more than the Top 5 stocks combined. Just when you think $SPY is fading away like an aging legend you realiz…
  • Bitcoin sharply lower on the day, but well off session lows around $42,500 $BTCUSD #Bitcoin https://t.co/mPiZMs8eYH
  • You know what index didn't suffer an overtly threatening reversal this past session? The Russell 2000. It didn't continue the same steady climb through 2021 that the Dow, SPX and Nasdaq enjoyed; so not as much excess premium https://t.co/ieHojAC7b5
  • USD/JPY extends the rebound from the weekly low (109.11) as the stronger-than-expected US Retail Sales report fuels speculation for an imminent shift in monetary policy. Get your $USDJPY market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/Rozq62yAou https://t.co/toaAHiCavK
  • S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks’ Outlook Brightens #trading $SPX $NDX $DJIA $JETS $AAL $DAL $LUV $UAL https://t.co/tBmej9p6sq
  • There was some serious BTD action in that final hour of New York trade. With the FOMC on Wednesday, the freeze usually associated with anticipating a big event could help curb a deeper slump. If risk aversion continues despite the attention, it would concern me.
Jeff Joseph,

Bloomberg's Larry Tabb on the recent surge in retail investing activity, speculative trading and the one thing most misunderstood about the markets.

You’ve said the pandemic revolutionized the public markets by “turning everyone’s kitchen table into a trading desk.” What other catalysts have increased trading activity?

The big ones are zero commissions and people being trapped at home with not a whole lot of other things to do. Subsequently, there’s been a big run-up in options trading. And that’s because of educational information put out by companies like tastytrade, and before that thinkorswim, as well as other folks. You’re also seeing increased content on CNBC. There’s a lot more idea generation coming out in the options market. The availability of greater amounts of information, increased leverage, lower commissions, better execution quality—as well as incentives such as zero payment for order flow—lead to more individuals trading options.

How many of the new entrants to the market are engaged in speculative gambling, as opposed to more thoughtful investing?

There is no definitive data on that, but I would estimate that approximately half of the zero-commission and pandemic-inspired trading has been theme- or meme-based speculation.

How important is education to traders entering the markets for the first time?

Education and improving user interfaces are critical to new entrants. First, it’s getting people involved, interested and educated. Second, it’s helping them avoid burning out their capital. Thinkorswim was really good at it. That’s where education has evolved at firms like tastytrade, where [co-CEO] Tom Sosnoff is helping new traders learn to hedge and pick up some premium instead of just saying, “Hey, I think Tesla’s going to the moon.”

What do people fail to understand about the markets?

That the market is extremely efficient. The technology and market participants that some critics claim are nefarious—like high-frequency traders—are not ruining the market. They’re actually upping the level of competition, and that’s generally a good thing for investors. When you look at the actual numbers, they’ve actually put a lot of money back into individuals’ pockets. The markets should be fair, but fair doesn’t necessarily mean equal. The movement that enabled zero commissions to payment for order flow actually helps retail traders and makes the markets much fairer.

Does any pending legislation worry you?

Transaction taxes would screw up a lot of things because that would add anywhere from a couple of cents to dollars to every trade. New Jersey is contemplating a tax on high-frequency trades that would add25 cents a share. We haven’t seen a quarter per share spread in ages, probably 20 years. So, a transaction tax could walk back 20 years of market efficiency.

Larry Tabb leads market structure research for Bloomberg Intelligence. Before joining Bloomberg, he headed research and consulting at TABB Group, which provided financial markets research and advisory services. @ltabb

S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks’ Outlook Brightens
S&P 500 Sinks on Evergrande Risks Ahead of FOMC, Airline Stocks’ Outlook Brightens
2021-09-20 20:05:00
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
Top 10 Candlestick Patterns To Trade the Markets
2021-09-20 18:30:00
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
How to Read a Candlestick Chart
2021-09-20 17:00:00
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets
2021-09-20 15:30:00
