We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trader Sentiment Remains Positive | Webinar
2019-11-26 13:10:00
US Dollar Outlook: Euro, DXY Charts & More
2019-11-26 12:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD: Overtaking This Price Could be a Game Changer- British Pound to USD Outlook
2019-11-26 10:30:00
Brexit Briefing: Debate to Continue for Months Says Former Deputy PM
2019-11-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar Gains vs Yen But NZD/JPY Momentum Lacking
2019-11-25 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-25 21:28:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Grinds at Support, Will Bulls React?
2019-11-26 13:34:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Near Highs, US-China Trade News to Drive
2019-11-26 07:07:00
US Dollar, S&P 500 Look to PCE, GDP Data After Powell Speech
2019-11-26 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Price Attractive if Crypto can Trump Gold
2019-11-25 15:12:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Slump Stalls, Outlook Remains Negative
2019-11-25 09:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • I've said this before, but there is a tremendous amount of weight being placed on the American consumer to shoulder US economic growth this holiday shopping season https://t.co/DB42iXgvPk
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Conf. Board Present Situation (NOV) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 172.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD New Home Sales (MoM) (OCT) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Consumer Confidence Index (NOV) due at 15:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 127 Previous: 125.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-26
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.08% France 40: 0.03% US 500: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/8gcUHqRbre
  • @JStanleyFX Haha 'its not Friday but #FF anyway' Love it! Many thanks, James! https://t.co/qOw1AhfeNX
  • Well worth listening to... What next for ECB Monetary Policy, the EU Economy, EUR/USD? https://t.co/aLFoJlGSYd via @YouTube
  • Mr. Dvorak is an absolute machine on data and market inflection points. When I have a question around current events - this is who I look to. It's not Friday but #FF anyways @RichDvorakFX https://t.co/9iFXbfqvFC
  • $USDCHF to retest intraday support at the 0.9965 level https://t.co/Yq6xVFw1zi
  • S&P 500 | $ES_F $SPX $SPY Seeing several technical signals suggesting US #Stocks are set for a pullback -Bearish shooting star candlestick developing on the daily chart (h/t @IlyaSpivak) -Negative divergence on RSI and MACD -Declining volume -BB squeeze unfolding -VIX sub 12?! https://t.co/ntkDBnkHN9
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Grinds at Support, Will Bulls React?

Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD Grinds at Support, Will Bulls React?

2019-11-26 13:34:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points:

  • Gold prices have been in a one-sided trend over the past week, taking a trip from short-term resistance back down to a key zone of support.
  • While the pullback/sell-off has now been going on for three full months, the longer-term backdrop remains bullish as this has only retraced 38.2% of that prior topside trend.
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as Gold, the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

Gold Prices Grind at Support

Gold prices are closing in on their third full month of pullback following the blistering bullish trend from this summer. After Gold topped-out above the 1550 level in early-September, buyers have been held at bay as price action has digested those prior gains. And given the length of the pullback, now almost a full three months, it can be easy to forget about the topside momentum that was carrying prices higher earlier this year.

But at this stage, price action remains supported at a key area on the chart and the past three months have been but a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the summer breakout. This keeps the longer-term look at Gold prices as bullish, although timing remains of issue.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Taking a step back and incorporating some longer-term technical items, and this current zone of support is something we’ve been looking at for a while in these pieces. This is around the secondary support zone looked at coming into this month, and that was derived from the July swing-high around 1453 to the October swing-low around 1460. This remains of interest as this is the area that’s currently helping to hold the lows, with the 38.2% retracement that caught the November swing lurking just underneath.

As looked at last Wednesday, Gold prices were finding resistance at a prior zone of support, keeping the door open for bearish strategies on an intermediate-term basis. The secondary target from that look has already come into play, and this is where buyers are coming back into the picture.

Gold Daily Price Chart

Gold price daily chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Price Strategy Moving Forward

Since that resistance inflection last week, sellers have been in firm control of short-term price action in Gold. Yesterday brought a test below 1453 and a quick bounce developed up to the prior October swing-low, with sellers making another appearance.

The complication with the short-side of the move at this point is one of proximity, as that three-month-low at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement remains so near current price action and this could cap top-end profit targets for bearish plays; making short-side trend strategies as less attractive.

Gold Hourly Price Chart

Gold price hourly chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

At this point, the primary item of attraction with Gold appears to be on the support side of the matter, watching to see if bulls can defend the November low, re-opening the door for bullish strategies in the yellow metal. If buyers are able to hold prices above yesterday’s swing low of 1451.50, the door could quickly re-open to bullish short-term reversals, which syncs with the longer-term bullish trend in Gold prices. Topside target potential exists around 1466, followed by a revisit to last week’s resistance at a prior support zone that runs from 1475-1480.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold price four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD, GBP/USD Present Two Different Ways to Approach the US Dollar
AUD/USD, GBP/USD Present Two Different Ways to Approach the US Dollar
2019-11-20 19:30:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Softens, Support in Sight
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Softens, Support in Sight
2019-11-19 17:09:00
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
Sterling Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Face Key Resistance
2019-11-18 18:49:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.