We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-04 17:09:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2019-11-04 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Technical Analysis: New Highs While US Dollar Bear Patterns Appearing
2019-11-04 19:15:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-04 17:09:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Holds Resistance as Bulls Persist, but Can They Break Through?
2019-11-04 19:39:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD & Gold
2019-11-04 17:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Has the S&P 500’s Forecast Recharged Risk Appetite Across the Financial System?
2019-11-04 13:30:00
Crude Oil Prices See Some Profit Taking As US, European Data Approach
2019-11-04 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #Forex Update: US Dollar extends gains and trading near intraday highs. $EURUSD: 1.1126 (-0.35%) $GBPUSD: 1.2881 (-0.44%) $USDJPY: 108.62 (+0.41%) $USDCAD: 1.3150 (+0.07%) $USDCHF: 0.9880 (+0.24%) $NZDUSD: 0.6389 (-0.58%) $AUDUSD: 0.6880 (-0.47%) $USDCNH: 7.0349 (-0.08%)
  • ...yet, where AUDUSD may have the technicals, the Dollar's position can be a fundamental anchor. An alternative to consider is $EURAUD but it is prone to extreme starts and fits https://t.co/v2PImquwtX
  • The RBA rate decision is coming up and $AUDUSD's proximity to its 17-month descending trendline resistance offers a good level to charge a reversal or breakout https://t.co/p2BpHgoL0u
  • Update on US Equities: S&P 500: +0.45% Nasdaq: +0.76% Dow: +0.37% Russell: +0.53% VIX: +3.01% #Stocks #Trading $SPX $NDX $DJI $RUT $VIX
  • Here is a comparison of two complementary measures: the candlesticks are the US10y-3mth yield curve (growth measure) and green line is 10yr yield of US, UK, JP and GE aggregate divided by the VIX (risk-reward measure) https://t.co/WBbrW8cJN2
  • #Gold prices are currently testing a zone of resistance that’s held the highs throughout Q4 trade. Get your $gld market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/rsOR2Cq8MQ $XAUUSD https://t.co/kXZJvYd0mb
  • Gold Holds Resistance as Bulls Persist, but Can They Break Through? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/drivers_of_price_action/2019/11/04/gold-holds-resistance-as-bulls-persist-but-can-they-break-through-js55-gold-chart.html https://t.co/ULvuNdkXYE
  • Some technical analysis quick takes on S&P500, NZDUSD, USDJPY, EURUSD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/11/04/SP-500-technical-analysis-us-dollar--down-trend-JWweb-123.html https://t.co/UGir4MoQ4g
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.04% Gold: -0.45% Silver: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/CpWUgoZUje
  • ECB's Lagarde does not comment on monetary policy during her first speech as the central bank's head $EUR
Gold Holds Resistance as Bulls Persist, but Can They Break Through?

Gold Holds Resistance as Bulls Persist, but Can They Break Through?

2019-11-04 19:39:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

Gold Price Talking Points:

  • Gold prices are currently testing a zone of resistance that’s held the highs throughout Q4 trade.
  • Last week’s FOMC rate decision pushed the US Dollar back down to two-month-lows. And while Gold prices showed a flare of strength, they remain inside of recent swing-highs.
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as Gold, the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

Gold Goes Back to Resistance

Digestion in Gold prices has continued through a really big week of drivers; and even though the US Dollar remains relatively weak, clinging to support around two-month-lows, Gold prices have yet to leave this recent round of congestion behind. After the FOMC rate decision last week, US Dollar weakness continued to show into last week’s close. And while this did help to buoy Gold prices, price action remained subdued below the 1517 swing high that was set in the prior week; keeping the bigger-picture theme of Gold strength at bay, at least for now.

Gold Price: Eight-Hour Chart

gold price eight hour chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Bullish Trend

Gold price action was in a strong breakout earlier this year and that theme of Gold strength extends all the way back into the latter-half of 2018. That breakout went on pause from February-May as a falling wedge formation had built; and a similar backdrop has developed over the past couple of months as a bull flag formation formed. Last week’s topside push in Gold has seen price action travel outside of the bearish channel making up that bull flag.

Gold Daily Price Chart

gold daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Near-Term

On a shorter-term basis, Gold prices have built into a range formation as prices have started to tip-toe outside of that bull flag formation. Resistance from the recent range is currently under fire and this can help to set the stage for bullish approaches, with buyers looking for range breakouts from resistance or, alternatively, looking for revisits of support to allow for topside trend strategies.

Gold Two-Hour Price Chart

gold two hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

Gold Breakout Potential

The big takeaway from last week’s FOMC rate decision was the Fed highlighting the fact that they’re not expecting to raise rates until a ‘really significant’ increase in inflation. And while this isn’t quite as dovish as what Chair Powell was saying in early-June just before the bullish breakout in Gold caught another push, it does remove one of the hindrance or threats to higher prices which would be the potential for rate hikes from the Fed.

Since that rate decision, buyers have remained fairly-persistent. On the two-hour chart below, the FOMC-move is highlighted in Green and notice how since then, pullbacks have remained relatively minor with buyers jumping in to arrest recent declines. This keeps the door open for short-term bullish breakout potential.

The current swing-high plots around 1516, and above that is the October swing-high around 1520. Just beyond that level is the 1527 Fibonacci level, after which 1535 becomes of interest, currently functioning as the two-month high. If that level gets taken-out, the stage is set for another re-test of the 1550 level that’s proven so difficult for buyers to breakthrough so far.

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; Gold on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

Forex Trading Resources

DailyFX offers an abundance of tools, indicators and resources to help traders. For those looking for trading ideas, our IG Client Sentiment shows the positioning of retail traders with actual live trades and positions. Our trading guides bring our DailyFX Quarterly Forecasts and our Top Trading Opportunities; and our real-time news feed has intra-day interactions from the DailyFX team. And if you’re looking for real-time analysis, our DailyFX Webinars offer numerous sessions each week in which you can see how and why we’re looking at what we’re looking at.

If you’re looking for educational information, our New to FX guide is there to help new(er) traders while our Traits of Successful Traders research is built to help sharpen the skill set by focusing on risk and trade management.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
Post-Fed USD Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-10-30 19:30:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: BoC Holds, USD/CAD Rallies
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: BoC Holds, USD/CAD Rallies
2019-10-30 14:10:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Nearing Confluent Support Zone
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: USD/CAD Nearing Confluent Support Zone
2019-10-21 18:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.