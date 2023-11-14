US Inflation Report Sends the Dollar Tumbling.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Nov 07, 2023 11:00 GMT when EUR/USD traded near 1.07.
2023-11-14 14:23:35
Euro Update: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Could Stand to Benefit This Week
2023-11-14 11:18:48
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Crude Ticks Up After US CPI, Holds Most OPEC-Inspired Gains
2023-11-14 15:30:08
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC 40 Gains Slow ahead of US Inflation Data
2023-11-14 10:00:53
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold (XAU/USD) – Sitting on Technical Support as US Inflation Report Nears
2023-11-14 12:30:47
US Inflation Preview: How Will Gold Price, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100 React to CPI Data?
2023-11-13 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
UK Unemployment and Upside Wage Pressures Dominate Jobs Report
2023-11-14 07:28:56
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Nov 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Update: Lower US CPI Tames USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Rises
2023-11-14 18:30:15
US Dollar Setups Before US CPI: USD/JPY, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Volatility Up Ahead
2023-11-13 22:45:00
US Inflation Report Sends the Dollar Tumbling.

US Inflation Report Sends the Dollar Tumbling.

DailyFX, Research

US inflation came in below expectations, fueling thoughts the US interest rates have peaked.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

Monetary Policy Cues Drive Markets with a Full Breakdown on FX and Commodities
Monetary Policy Cues Drive Markets with a Full Breakdown on FX and Commodities
2023-11-09 14:17:48
Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface
Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface
2023-11-07 14:39:28
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
Central Banks, NFP and Soft EU Data in Focus Next Week
Central Banks, NFP and Soft EU Data in Focus Next Week
2023-10-27 15:38:32
