EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
News
Crude Oil Price Surge in Focus After Hamas Attacked Israel, Retail Bets Remain Bullish
2023-10-09 23:00:00
OPEC Raises Demand Forecast as Middle East Tensions Boost WTI/Oil Prices, What Now?
2023-10-09 16:35:11
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
News
Gold Price Update: Safe Haven Metal Pauses with Further Upside in Reach
2023-10-10 14:36:52
Euro Holds Ground as US Dollar Faces Headwinds on a Dovish Fed. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-10-10 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
News
US Dollar Weakness Allows EUR/USD and GBP/USD to Rally Further
2023-10-10 11:00:11
British Pound Technical Update: Sterling Makes Progress, but Broader Bearish Posture Holds
2023-10-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 10, 2023
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
Dollar Index (DXY) Retreats Helping USD/JPY Tick Lower, 145.00 Incoming?
2023-10-09 19:36:14
Not Your Typical 'Risk-off' Environment as Equities Attempt a Recovery

Not Your Typical 'Risk-off' Environment as Equities Attempt a Recovery

The Middle East conflict has understandably led to a rise in gold and oil prices but a notable lift in riskier global equities creates an interesting dynamic for traders in a week where US inflation data comes due.

Advertisement