Monetary Policy Cues Drive Markets with a Full Breakdown on FX and Commodities

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: FED, ECB President to Facilitate a Move Toward 1.0800?
2023-11-09 16:33:10
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Flat, USD/MXN and USD/CAD Shine in Risk-Off Setting
2023-11-08 17:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Sell-off Intensifies, Seeing the Commodity Trade Below a Key Level
2023-11-08 11:12:48
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Remains Vulnerable Below the 100-Day MA
2023-11-06 20:30:19
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: $1950 Key Support Approaches as Bears Eye Further Downside
2023-11-08 19:30:27
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD May Get Boost from Macro Trends
2023-11-07 23:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Pound Update: Sterling Eases Ahead of UK GDP Report
2023-11-09 15:15:41
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Slips as BoE’s Bailey Hints at Peak Rates
2023-11-08 14:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
BoJ Moves Closer to Dismantling Negative Interest Rates
2023-11-09 11:37:29
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY and EUR/JPY Probe Fresh Multi-Year Highs
2023-11-08 13:01:56
Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface
2023-11-07 14:39:28
Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface
2023-11-07 14:39:28
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Might Re-Assert itself for EUR/USD but EUR/JPY Settles for Sideways for Now
2023-10-31 01:00:00
Central Banks, NFP and Soft EU Data in Focus Next Week
2023-10-27 15:38:32
Central Banks, NFP and Soft EU Data in Focus Next Week
2023-10-27 15:38:32
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Advertisement