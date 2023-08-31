Jobs Data Highlights NFP Print for Confirmation, Euro Downside Risks Appear

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Slides as Euro Area Makes Progress on Core Inflation, Headline Steady
2023-08-31 09:30:17
US Dollar Dip Pauses as Markets Reassess Fed Moves and China Concerns. Lower USD?
2023-08-31 05:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Wait-and-See Ahead of US PCE Data, China’s PMI Mixed: SPDR Semiconductor ETF, China A50, Brent Crude
2023-08-31 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Extend Push Higher as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-08-30 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Stocks Resume Their Bullish Run; FTSE 100, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones
2023-08-30 09:30:45
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold Extends on US Jobs Data
2023-08-31 07:57:48
US Jobs Report Preview: Decoding How Gold, US Dollar and Yields Might React
2023-08-30 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Pound Sterling Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2023-08-31 11:39:09
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 17, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.27.
2023-08-30 15:23:33
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Dip Pauses as Markets Reassess Fed Moves and China Concerns. Lower USD?
2023-08-31 05:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Momentum Fading, EUR/JPY Rising Wedge in Focus
2023-08-31 03:30:00
Jobs Data Highlights NFP Print for Confirmation, Euro Downside Risks Appear

Jobs Data Highlights NFP Print for Confirmation, Euro Downside Risks Appear

DailyFX, Research

Jobs data highlights NFP for confirmation and downside risks appear for the euro as markets choose to focus on core CPI despite some headline measures across Europe inching higher. ECB officials have also turned more cautious around future hikes

Advertisement