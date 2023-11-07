Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
2023-11-06 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Remains Vulnerable Below the 100-Day MA
2023-11-06 20:30:19
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Cools as Volatility Subsides, Oil Sinks on Grim Global Outlook
2023-11-07 12:14:43
Gold Price Forecast: $1980 Support Break Eyed, Do Bears Have the Momentum?
2023-11-06 18:23:48
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Slumps Back Below 1.2300 on Dovish BoE Rate Talk
2023-11-07 13:30:27
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
2023-11-06 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 30m
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Goes on Bullish Tear, USD/JPY Perks Up as US Yields Resume Rebound
2023-11-06 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Slips but AUD/USD Breaks Out After Fed, NFP Ahead
2023-11-02 18:30:00
Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface

Gold Fatigue Sets in as USD Reclaim Lost Ground, Fed Speakers Re-Surface

DailyFX, Research

Share:

The dollar attempts to reclaim lost ground after markets brought forward expectations of rate cuts next year. Gold shows fatigue and takes strain amidst the strengthening greenback. Oil languishes, testing the prior swing low.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

