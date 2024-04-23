 Skip to Content
News
EURUSD Steadies As Market Looks Ahead To Key US Inflation Numbers
2024-04-22 13:30:36
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, EUR/USD, USD/JPY - BoJ, US GDP, Core PCE, Big Tech Earnings
2024-04-21 17:00:00
News
The Impact of Geopolitical Tensions on Oil Prices
2024-04-18 18:00:03
Market Sentiment Analysis & Outlook: Gold, Silver, Crude Oil
2024-04-18 17:00:00
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows
2024-04-23 10:00:30
Dow retreat slows and S&P 500 holds above 5000, while Hang Seng rallies sharply
2024-04-18 10:04:10
News
Gold’s Surge Halted as Risk Appetite Returns, US Economic Data in Focus
2024-04-23 11:30:40
Risk Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Silver and S&P 500 Price Trends
2024-04-22 20:00:00
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Outlooks – Sterling Weakens After Bank of England Commentary
2024-04-22 07:59:04
US Dollar Forecast: Markets Await US GDP & Core PCE - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-04-21 06:00:00
News
Yen Alert: Suzuki Stresses Trilateral Support Ahead of Golden Week
2024-04-23 08:10:06
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY and GBP/JPY Technical Analysis and Outlooks
2024-04-22 17:00:30
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Make Headway Off Recent Lows

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Nikkei 225 Analysis and Charts

Download our latest Q2 Equity Forecasts for Free

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

​​​Dow recovery goes on

​The index continues its recovery from the lows of last week, and Monday’s session saw it move back above the 100-day simple moving average. ​The flood of major earnings over the coming two weeks may mean that the index experiences a more volatile period, even if it does continue to rebound. Further gains target 39,000, which provided some resistance earlier in the month, and then on to 40,000.

​​A close back below 38,000 could suggest the price will head back towards 37,500, retesting last week’s low.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 braces for big tech earnings

​The pullback in the index paused yesterday, as the price reached 17,000. A small gain helped to suggest that a low may be forming.​The big tech earnings that dominate this week and next may mean that the index struggles in the short-term, though with the percentage of index members below their 20-day SMA hitting 5% last week a short-term bounce still seems likely.

​​A close above 17,415 and the 100-day SMA helps to build a short-term bullish view. Sellers will want to see a close back below 17,000, which could then open the way to the January low at 16,177.

Nasdaq100 Daily Chart

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Chris Beauchamp
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Nikkei 225 returns to 100-day SMA

​As with other indices, the Nikkei 225 has seen its pullback pause over the past three sessions.​Buyers appeared last week when the index dropped below 37,000, and the index then pushed back to the 100-day SMA. A close above the 100-day SMA would add strength to the bullish view, while the price then targets the early April highs around 39,860.

​37,000 continues to hold as support for now, so a break below here is needed to put the bearish view back on track.

Nikkei 225 Daily Chart

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

