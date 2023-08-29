 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 29, 2023
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
2023-08-29 12:30:21
EURO Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Eye Reprieve Following Testing Week
2023-08-28 09:30:18
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 29, 2023
News
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
De-risking ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, EUR/USD
2023-08-25 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 29, 2023
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 29, 2023
News
Gold, Silver Face Defining Test at Key Resistance Levels, US Data Ahead
2023-08-29 10:59:38
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Traders Become Bearish
2023-08-28 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 29, 2023
News
Pound Bulls Wary Ahead of Key US & EZ Data: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2023-08-29 07:55:50
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 29, 2023
News
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
Japan Maintain Economic Outlook, USD/JPY Catches its Breath at Weekly High
2023-08-28 14:00:39
Calm Before the Storm Ahead of Big Data Week

Calm Before the Storm Ahead of Big Data Week

DailyFX, Research

Markets remain cautious as they prepare for inflation and NFP data.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

