US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
Euro (EUR) Latest: German Ifo Highlights Ongoing German Economic Weakness, ECB Rate Pushback
2023-12-18 13:00:51
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Market Week Ahead: Gold Regains $2k, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Rally as USD Slides
2023-12-17 17:00:04
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Reversal or Damage Control? Key Levels for XAU/USD
2023-12-15 16:40:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD
2023-12-19 12:30:43
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of Inflation Report
2023-12-18 08:45:48
Japanese Yen Pared Back and Nikkei Advances after BoJ Keeps Rates on Hold
2023-12-19 08:17:30
USD/JPY Setup Ahead of the Final Bank of Japan Meeting for 2023
2023-12-18 15:45:06
Bank of Japan Disappoints, Risk Markets are Quiet

Bank of Japan Disappoints, Risk Markets are Quiet

DailyFX, Research

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) recently made a decision that disappointed the market. They chose to keep their monetary policy as is, rather than making changes that many had hoped for. This caused the value of the Japanese yen to weaken and led to a 1.4% increase in the Nikkei stock index.

Meanwhile, there have been efforts from members of the Federal Reserve in the US to push against expectations of future interest rate cuts. However, despite these efforts, the market still predicts a series of rate cuts starting in March 2022. As a result, the US dollar remains weak and the US dollar index has been consistently low. Additionally, US Treasury yields are also at their lowest levels in weeks.

These circumstances are expected to benefit gold, as the anticipation of future rate cuts often boosts its value. However, despite this expectation, gold's performance has been relatively lackluster. It is currently trading at around $2028, with resistance points at $2032 and $2043. Despite any sell-offs, it is predicted that there will be buyers interested in gold, and the general trend in the coming weeks is expected to be an increase in its value.

In terms of stock indices, the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, and Dow Jones have all reached new record highs. However, trading ranges have been smaller due to low market activity during the holiday season. There may be some profit-taking towards the end of the week, especially if the US inflation figure (known as the core PCE number) comes in higher than expected.

In the currency market, the Japanese yen has been the most significant player, weakening against other currencies following the BOJ's decision. Other currencies like the Canadian dollar, euro, and sterling have also experienced some movement.

Overall, as the festive break approaches, the market is winding down and becoming less active. The US dollar isn't showing much movement, stock indices are relatively stable, and gold is consolidating. The upcoming release of the Core PCE data on Friday is expected to bring a final burst of volatility before the market closes for a week and a half.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Advertisement