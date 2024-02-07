NZD/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 15, 2024 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 38.27% from last week.

NZD/USD: Retail trader data shows 49.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Jan 15 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62, price has moved 1.23% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 19.70% lower than yesterday and 2.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.32% higher than yesterday and 38.27% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests NZD/USD prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short NZD/USD for the first time since Jan 15, 2024 when NZD/USD traded near 0.62. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger NZD/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.