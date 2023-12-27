EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.48% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|EUR/GBP
|BULLISH
|48.26%
|51.74%
-7.04% Daily
-20.24% Weekly
8.85% Daily
27.48% Weekly
0.55% Daily
-1.08% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-2%
|6%
|2%
|Weekly
|-17%
|22%
|-1%
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 48.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 21 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.17% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.04% lower than yesterday and 20.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.85% higher than yesterday and 27.48% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.
