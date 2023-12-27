 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally
2023-12-25 06:00:07
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now
2023-12-27 00:35:00
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar in Risky Waters, Technical Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold
2023-12-26 18:45:00
Market Week Ahead: Gold Pops, US Dollar Drops, GBP/USD and EUR/USD Rally
2023-12-25 06:00:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Guarded BoJ Leaves Yen on Offer
2023-12-27 06:51:52
Gold Prices Defy Key Resistance Area, USD/JPY Stuck Below 200-Day SMA for Now
2023-12-27 00:35:00
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.

Research Team

EUR/GBP Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 27.48% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
EUR/GBPBULLISH48.26%51.74%

-7.04% Daily

-20.24% Weekly

8.85% Daily

27.48% Weekly

0.55% Daily

-1.08% Weekly

EUR/GBP Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 6% 2%
Weekly -17% 22% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
EUR/GBP: Retail trader data shows 48.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.07 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Nov 21 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87, price has moved 0.17% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 7.04% lower than yesterday and 20.24% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.85% higher than yesterday and 27.48% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/GBP for the first time since Nov 21, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 27, 2023