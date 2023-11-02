Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 16, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.28% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Germany 40
|BULLISH
|48.81%
|51.19%
-20.07% Daily
-16.86% Weekly
40.09% Daily
21.28% Weekly
2.45% Daily
-0.91% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-20%
|40%
|2%
|Weekly
|-17%
|21%
|-1%
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 16 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50, price has moved 0.62% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.07% lower than yesterday and 16.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 40.09% higher than yesterday and 21.28% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 16, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
