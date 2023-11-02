Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 16, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.28% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Germany 40 BULLISH 48.81% 51.19% -20.07% Daily -16.86% Weekly 40.09% Daily 21.28% Weekly 2.45% Daily -0.91% Weekly

Germany 40 Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -20% 40% 2% Weekly -17% 21% -1%

Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 16 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50, price has moved 0.62% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.07% lower than yesterday and 16.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 40.09% higher than yesterday and 21.28% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 16, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.