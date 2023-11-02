Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 16, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50.

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD, Gold Forecast: Powell Fails to Steer Markets Towards Another Hike. What Now?
2023-11-01 22:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Looks Vulnerable as All Eyes Shift to FOMC
2023-11-01 08:04:07
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 Make Headway in Morning Trading
2023-10-31 09:50:25
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD, Gold Forecast: Powell Fails to Steer Markets Towards Another Hike. What Now?
2023-11-01 22:00:00
Fed Stays Put, Keeps Hiking Bias; Gold & US Dollar Display Limited Volatility
2023-11-01 18:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bank of England Preview: Rates to Stay Put but QT due for Review?
2023-11-01 14:21:30
British Pound – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Technical Outlooks
2023-10-31 13:30:37
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
Japanese Yen Craters after BoJ Fails to Appease Bears, USD/JPY & EUR/JPY Soar
2023-10-31 17:25:00
Germany 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 16, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50.

Research, Research Team

Germany 40 Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 21.28% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Germany 40BULLISH48.81%51.19%

-20.07% Daily

-16.86% Weekly

40.09% Daily

21.28% Weekly

2.45% Daily

-0.91% Weekly

Germany 40 Bullish
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -20% 40% 2%
Weekly -17% 21% -1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Germany 40: Retail trader data shows 48.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.05 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 16 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50, price has moved 0.62% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 20.07% lower than yesterday and 16.86% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 40.09% higher than yesterday and 21.28% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Germany 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Germany 40 for the first time since Oct 16, 2023 when Germany 40 traded near 15,241.50. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Germany 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 12, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,081.90.
2023-11-02 09:23:38
2023-11-02 09:23:38
EUR/GBP IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/GBP for the first time since Oct 18, 2023 when EUR/GBP traded near 0.87.
2023-11-01 12:23:36
2023-11-01 12:23:36
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
2023-10-31 11:23:36
2023-10-31 11:23:36
USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/CAD since Mar 12 when USD/CAD traded near 1.38.
2023-10-27 15:23:38
2023-10-27 15:23:38
Rates

Germany 40
Bullish
