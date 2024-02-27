 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2024-02-27 17:00:00
US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-26 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back Despite Red-Sea Supply Worries
2024-02-27 14:41:18
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nasdaq 100 Still Close to Highs, and Hang Seng Continues to Rally
2024-02-27 11:00:01
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE
2024-02-26 23:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD
2024-02-27 17:00:00
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
2024-02-26 12:30:08
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Markets Prioritise CPI Beat over Lower Trending Prices
2024-02-27 12:47:31
US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-26 17:30:00
More View More
US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD

US Dollar Forecast: PCE Data Takes Center Stage; Setups on EUR/USD & GBP/USD

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

US DOLLAR FORECAST – EUR/USD & GBP/USD

  • The U.S. dollar lacks directional conviction amid market caution ahead of a high-impact event on the U.S. calendar later this week
  • Thursday's core PCE data release will seize investors’ focus
  • This article carefully examines the technical outlook for EUR/USD and GBP/USD
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Price Forecast - Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE

The U.S. dollar was largely flat on Tuesday, moving between small gains and losses, but displaying limited volatility in a context of mixed U.S. Treasury yields. Traders appeared to exercise caution, and many remained on the sidelines ahead of a high-impact market event on Thursday: the release of the core PCE deflator, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

January's core PCE is seen rising 0.4% compared to December, bringing the annual reading down from 2.9% to 2.8%. While the small directional improvement in the annual rate would be welcome, it is crucial to note that the CPI and PPI figures for the same period were substantially higher than anticipated. This creates the risk of a similar surprise in the upcoming PCE report.

Another hot and sticky inflation print could force the FOMC to postpone the start of its rate-cutting phase to the second half of the year, sending interest rate expectations higher. The likelihood of a delayed easing cycle or less aggressive cuts than initially envisioned should exert upward pressure on bond yields, leading to a stronger U.S. dollar.

Shifting focus away from fundamental analysis, the next segment of this article will hone in on scrutinizing the technical outlook for two major FX pairs: EUR/USD and GBP/USD. Here, we’ll evaluate price action dynamics and identify critical levels that could serve as support or resistance over the next few trading sessions.

Wondering about the euro's future direction? Dive into our quarterly trading forecast for expert insights. Claim your free copy now!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD edged lower on Tuesday but found stability above the 1.0835 area, where trendline support meets the 200-day moving average. Holding this technical zone is key for the bulls. A breakdown could trigger a pullback towards 1.0725, with 1.0700 being the next potential defense line.

On the flip side, if sentiment swings back in favor of buyers and prices resume their ascent, resistance emerges at 1.0890, near the 50-day simple moving average. Continued upside progress beyond this threshold could potentially fuel a rally towards 1.0950.

EUR/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

A screenshot of a computer screen Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

Want to stay ahead of the pound's next major move? Access our quarterly forecast for comprehensive insights. Request your complimentary guide now to stay informed on market trends!

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD rose modestly on Tuesday, consolidating above its 50-day simple moving average at 1.2680. If gains pick up pace over the coming sessions, trendline resistance at 1.2725 will be the first line of defense against a bullish attack. Above this ceiling, attention will turn to 1.2830.

In the scenario of sellers reasserting control and initiating a bearish reversal, support can be spotted at 1.2680 and 1.2600 thereafter. A deeper pullback beyond these levels could expose a short-term uptrend line and the 200-day simple moving average around 1.2580.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: Markets Prioritise CPI Beat over Lower Trending Prices
Japanese Yen Outlook: Markets Prioritise CPI Beat over Lower Trending Prices
2024-02-27 12:47:31
Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE
Gold Price Forecast: Confluence Resistance Stifles Bulls, Focus Shifts to US PCE
2024-02-26 23:50:00
US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups
US Dollar Eyes US PCE for Cues on Fed Path; EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-26 17:30:00
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
2024-02-26 12:30:08
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 27, 2024