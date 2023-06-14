 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Euro Gains as the US Dollar Frets ahead of the Fed after Benign CPI. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-06-14 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Gains Steam Despite the IEA Increasing 2023 Supply Outlook
2023-06-14 10:26:05
Crude Oil Prices Inch Up After Plunge, Demand Worries Dominate
2023-06-13 11:30:26
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all looking strong
2023-06-13 09:30:00
Positive start to the week as US CPI looms: Gold, Straits Times Index, Brent crude
2023-06-13 02:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Peels Lower Despite Soft US Dollar Ahead of the Fed. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-14 01:00:00
Gold Price Flirts with Support as US CPI Shapes Views Ahead of the Fed and ECB
2023-06-13 05:01:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed
2023-06-14 13:01:09
Cooling US inflation provides room for Fed’s wait-and-see: Silver, Hang Seng Index, GBP/USD
2023-06-14 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
2023-06-14 12:00:46
US Dollar Bid Ahead of Inflation Data, USD/JPY Coils Inside Symmetrical Triangle
2023-06-12 18:35:00
More View More
USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed

USD Breaking News: US PPI Joins CPI in Move Lower, Emboldening the Fed

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

Producer Price Index (Inflation) Analysis

  • Month-on-month PPI for May prints below consensus estimates
  • Lower PPI adds to lower CPI prints earlier this week and increases the possibility of a ‘no hike’ scenario this evening
  • EUR/USD and GBP/USD trading higher as both central banks have not signaled a pause in their respective rate hiking cycles
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Month on month PPI for May dropped to -0.3% after consensus of a 0.1% drop had initially been forecasted. Year-on-year PPI dropped significantly, from 2.3% to 1.1% while the core measure fell from 3.2% to 2.8%, also beating estimates of 2.9%.

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

image1.png

Lower inflation, it would seem, has arrived just in time for the Fed, which appears to favour a no hike scenario ahead of the FOMC statement to be released at 19:00 today. The committee has previously noted that they will take into consideration the prior rate hikes, lag effects and other developments in determining whether further tightening will be appropriate. Additionally, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated last month that the current level of rates is within ‘restrictive’ territory – a further indication that the Fed believes it has earned the right to slow down on the rate hiking cycle.

Immediate Market Response: EUR/USD and GBP/USD

Markets continued to move in the direction of recent momentum, with EUR/USD and GBP/USD heading higher as both the ECB and BoE are set to continue hiking interest rates at a time when the Fed could effectively be on pause.

EUR/USD has been clawing back losses experienced throughout the month of May and the move has continued with increased added intensity after prices at factory gates declined. Lower inflation lends itself to a more constrained terminal rate in the US while the ECB continues to call for hikes with core inflation still elevated.

EUR/USD 5- Min Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Likewise, cable has exhibited a similar path but has fared much better than the euro as the declines have not been as severe. The end of May saw cable turn higher and today's inflation data has lifted the pair to within the zone of resistance around 1.2700 - an immediate test for bullish resolve.

GBP/USD 5-Min Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
Japanese Yen Still Battered By BOJ’s Policy Outlier Status
2023-06-14 12:00:46
Resilient UK GDP Report Keeps Pound Afloat, Gilt Yields in Focus
Resilient UK GDP Report Keeps Pound Afloat, Gilt Yields in Focus
2023-06-14 07:50:42
US Dollar Drips Lower Ahead of Key Fed Decision, Levels to Watch on DXY
US Dollar Drips Lower Ahead of Key Fed Decision, Levels to Watch on DXY
2023-06-13 20:10:00
US Inflation YoY Declines to 2-Year Lows but Core CPI Remains Sticky, DXY Edges Lower
US Inflation YoY Declines to 2-Year Lows but Core CPI Remains Sticky, DXY Edges Lower
2023-06-13 12:58:24
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 14, 2023