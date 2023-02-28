 Skip to Content
EUR/USD holds key support ahead of Euro area CPI
2023-02-28 07:30:00
EURUSD Limps Into New Week, Looks Ahead To Eurozone CPI
2023-02-27 12:00:35
Crude Oil Market Looks Nervously To PMIs, Inventory Data
2023-02-28 12:00:48
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range
2023-02-27 15:01:33
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk Heading into US Consumer Confidence Data, Death Cross Eyed
2023-02-28 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
2023-02-27 10:24:42
Pound Sterling Reacts Favorably to NI Protocol - GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Rise
2023-02-28 14:24:21
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
USD/JPY Facing Strong Technical Hurdle at the 137.00 Level
2023-02-28 10:42:13
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
US Dollar Extends Losses as Consumer Confidence Sours. What’s Next for the USD?

US Dollar Extends Losses as Consumer Confidence Sours. What’s Next for the USD?

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

US CONSUMER CONFIDENCE KEY POINTS:

  • February U.S. consumer confidence slumps for the second month in a row, missing expectations calling for a rebound to 108.5
  • The large decline in the headline index can be attributed to sharp pullback in the survey’s expectations component
  • The U.S. dollar retains a negative bias after sentiment data cross the wires
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Read More: British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal

A popular gauge of U.S. consumer attitudes deteriorated significantly in February, worsening for the second month in a row, a sign that Americans are becoming more pessimistic about the economic outlook amid persistently high inflation and rapidly rising interest rates.

According to the Conference Board, consumer confidence fell to 102.90 this month from a downwardly revised figure of 106.00 in January, missing consensus estimates calling for a modest rebound to 108.5 and hitting its lowest level since November 2022.

Looking at the survey’s individual components, the present situation index, based on the assessment of business and jobs market conditions, increased to 152.8 from 151.1, but the expectations indicator, which tracks short-term prospects for income, the business environment, and employment opportunities, took a nosedive, plunging to 69.7 from 76.00 previously.

US CONSUMER CONFIDENCE CHART

image1.png

Source: Conference Board

Worse-than-anticipated sentiment numbers suggest that consumer spending could begin weakening at a moment’s notice, increasing the likelihood of a downturn, as household consumption accounts for the largest share of U.S. GDP.

The U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, extended losses after the survey’s results crossed the wires as U.S. Treasury yields pared their session’s gains. Over the past few weeks, markets repriced higher the path of the Fed’s monetary policy outlook on account of resilient economic data, but expectations could soon change if the slump in confidence caused a significant pullback in consumer spending. Why? Because this could lead to softer demand and receding inflationary pressures in the economy.

Recommended by Diego Colman
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR VERSUS TREASURY YIELDS

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

