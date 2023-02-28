British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Limps Into New Week, Looks Ahead To Eurozone CPI
2023-02-27 12:00:35
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Technical Levels Support Tight Range
2023-02-27 15:01:33
USD/CAD at Fresh 2023 Highs After Bullish Breakout, Oil Forges Bearish Pattern
2023-02-26 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, GDP
2023-02-26 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Short-Term Bounce Potential at $1800 Psychological Level
2023-02-27 10:24:42
Higher Inflation Will Change the Trading and Investment Landscape
2023-02-27 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Resumes Where it Left Off, USD Pressing
2023-02-27 08:55:34
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal
2023-02-28 04:30:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
More View More
British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal

British Pound Holds the Bounce as US Dollar Pauses with Fed Firm on 2% Inflation Goal

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, Trade Deal, US Dollar, HK, AUD/USD, USD/JPY - Talking Points

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The British Pound has eased a touch today after solid gains on Monday with the outline of a trade pact that can deal with the Northern Ireland situation.

Referred to as the Windsor Framework, it is designed to allow Northern Ireland smooth access to both the European Union and Great Britain economic zones.

The US Dollar dipped yesterday in line with an easing of Treasury yields and currency markets have had a fairly subdued day so far.

Overnight, Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said that there is no easy way to get to the 2% inflation target but that the target should remain in place. He highlighted that any change in the target could set a precedent for further opportunistic adjustments.

Hong Kong exports y/y to the end of January were -36.7%, far below the 27.6% forecast. This negative data print was offset to some degree by the lifting of mask-wearing restrictions that had been in place for 945 days.

The Hang Seng Index (HIS) stayed mostly in the green, as did broader Chinese equity indices.

Australia’s ASX 200 also was slightly firmer after strong local data. The fourth quarter current account surplus came in at AUD 14.1 billion against AUD 5.5 billion forecast and the previous print was revised up to AUD 0.8 billion from AUD -2.3 billion.

Month-on-month retail sales for January were up 1.9% rather than 1.5% anticipated and -4.0% prior. AUD/USD was little changed on the news.

Japan’s data was mixed today with retail sales m/m for January being 1.9% higher, beating estimates of 0.4% but industrial production was -4.6% for the same period, below the -2.9% forecast. The Nikkei 225 index is up by a small amount while USD/JPY also hardly moved.

Crude continues to trade within recent ranges with the WTI futures contract near US$ 76 bbl and the Brent contract tracking above US$ `82.50 bbl. Spot gold has also had a quiet day, trading near US$ 1,815 an ounce at the time of going to print.

France and Canada will see GDP figures today and there will be a number of central bank speakers from both sides of the Atlantic crossing the wires.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD has been in a 1.1842 – 1.2448 range for 3 months and has bounced off recent lows to start this week.

Support might be at the breakpoint and prior lows in the 1.1900 – 1.1925 area ahead of the previous low of 1.1842.

On the topside, resistance could be at the prior peaks of 1.2148 and 1.2270 ahead of a cluster of highs in the 1.2407 – 1.2448 zone.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Haunts Markets. Where to for USD?
2023-02-27 04:30:00
US Dollar Slides After FOMC Boost as Hikes Get Baked in. Is There a New Trend for USD?
US Dollar Slides After FOMC Boost as Hikes Get Baked in. Is There a New Trend for USD?
2023-02-23 04:30:00
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
Euro Steadied the Ship Ahead of CPI as Treasury Yields Leap. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-02-22 04:30:00
Swedish Krona Holds the High Ground as US Return from Holidays. Lower EUR/SEK?
Swedish Krona Holds the High Ground as US Return from Holidays. Lower EUR/SEK?
2023-02-21 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023
EUR/GBP
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 28, 2023