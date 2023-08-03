US Breaking News: ISM Services PMI Dampens Strong US Data Streak

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Continues to Slide as EUR/JPY Retreats from YTD High, What Next?
2023-08-03 10:00:29
Euro Lifted Slightly by US Downgrade, but Will it Last? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Action
2023-08-02 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Crude Oil Crunched as Markets Recoil from Fitch Downgrade. Lower WTI?
2023-08-03 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
2023-08-02 23:00:00
US Jobs Report Preview: NFP Data to Shape Gold, US Dollar, and S&P 500’s Outlook
2023-08-02 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
2023-08-03 11:30:10
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Analysis: BoJ Minutes, US Credit Downgrade Cools Yen Selloff
2023-08-02 12:15:33
More View More
Breaking news

Bank of England enters restrictive territory with 25-bps hike

US Breaking News: ISM Services PMI Dampens Strong US Data Streak

US Breaking News: ISM Services PMI Dampens Strong US Data Streak

Richard Snow, Strategist
What's on this page

US ISM Services PMI Heads Lower

  • Services sector expands but concern over business activity, prices and new orders builds
  • Employment softens ahead of Non-farm payroll data for July due tomorrow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

US services PMI eased in July to 52.7, down from June’s 53.9 as business activity, employment and new orders ease, while prices rise.

The services sector is the most influential when it comes to assessing the health of the US economy and therefore, changes in the report’s sub-sections could indicate the future direction of the economy.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

US Services PMI (ISM)

image2.png

Source: Tradingeconomics, prepared by Richard Snow

US Fundamental Data Remains Strong Despite Global Growth Slowdown

US (real) GDP growth for Q2 beat estimates of 1.8% by a large margin, revealing a 2.4% rise during the second quarter. With the inflation outlook in the US improving, whispers of a soft landing are reemerging. The services sector remains in expansion despite the overall reading dropping in July, average earnings are strong and the labour market continues to show resilience despite slight signs of easing in recent jobs data. Speaking of jobs data, keep an eye on NFP data tomorrow where the consensus view there is for another 200k jobs to have been added to the economy.

The image below shows the first estimate of US Q2 GDP which leaves the door open to lower revisions but as things stand, US growth heads higher and remains notably stronger than its peers.

US GDP Growth Surprised to the Upside in Q2

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Another measure of how the US economy is tracking, is the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecast tool. The tool is meant to reflect the most immediate data available to the Fed but is only to be analysed as an estimate. Currently the Fed is entertaining Q3 GDP growth in the region of 4% which would represent another substantial rise. The estimate does tend to flatter eventual GDP prints so bear this in mind.

Fed Live Forecast of US Q3 GDP

image4.png

Source: Atlanta Fed GDPNow, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Immediate market reaction: US Dollar Basket (DXY)

The dollar basket - proxy for USD performance - dropped in the moments after the data was released, seeing the index heading lower for the day thus far

DXY 5-Minute Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart shows the recent dollar advance which was largely undeterred by the retracement ahead of the FOMC meeting. The strong Q2 GDP print the very next day helped send the greenback even higher - approaching 103.00 where prices appear to be rejecting higher prices due to the longer upper wicks on the daily charts. Of course, a daily close is needed for better conviction if 103 is to resist higher prices from here.

DXY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
2023-08-03 11:30:10
EUR/USD Continues to Slide as EUR/JPY Retreats from YTD High, What Next?
EUR/USD Continues to Slide as EUR/JPY Retreats from YTD High, What Next?
2023-08-03 10:00:29
US Dollar Price Forecast: Investors Retreat to USD Sanctuary
US Dollar Price Forecast: Investors Retreat to USD Sanctuary
2023-08-03 07:55:21
Australian Dollar Hurt by Dampened Risk Appetite; AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/SGD Price Setups
Australian Dollar Hurt by Dampened Risk Appetite; AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, AUD/SGD Price Setups
2023-08-03 06:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 3, 2023