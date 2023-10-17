UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend and Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-10-17 00:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Perks Up After Selloff but Geopolitics Create Risks. How?
2023-10-16 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
USD/CAD Slides as Oil Surprisingly Follows Suit on Potential US-Venezuela Oil Deal
2023-10-16 19:29:52
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Tempered Start for Gold
2023-10-16 07:58:55
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower
2023-10-17 06:34:03
Pound Sterling Outlook: BoE Focused on Diverging Domestic Data
2023-10-16 14:42:36
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Poised for a Move as US Dollar Pivots Amid Rising Risks. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-17 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY Price Setups
2023-10-14 04:00:00
More View More
UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower

UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

UK Average Earnings Moderate Slightly in August

The UK’s Office for National Statistics released earnings data for the month of August, revealing lower than anticipated numbers. Three-month average earnings, a data point closely watched by the Bank of England as it can contribute to elevated prices and a wage price spiral, eased more than anticipated from 8.5% in July to 8.1% in August. The forecast estimated 8.3% for the month.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The data was released ahead of the delayed unemployment data, which is now scheduled for October 24th.

image2.png

Source: ONS on X

UK unemployment data has started to trend lower in recent months, arresting concerns that a tight job market combined with rising earnings will entrench inflation expectations. In fact, UK unemployment has increased to 4.3% in July from 3.5% in August 2022 and we will find out next week if the upward trend is set to continue. The IMF’s World Economic Outlook report this month noted a sharper contraction in UK GDP for 2024 which is likely to see further job losses along the way as financial conditions are expected to remain restrictive.

image3.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

GBP/USD 5-Minute Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Reacts Positively to RBA Minutes
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Reacts Positively to RBA Minutes
2023-10-17 07:58:30
Has the US Dollar Rally Hit Limits? DXY Index Fractals, Price Action
Has the US Dollar Rally Hit Limits? DXY Index Fractals, Price Action
2023-10-17 05:00:00
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
Is the Worst Over for Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-17 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
New Zealand Dollar Falls After Inflation Data, but NZD/USD Remains Above Key Support
2023-10-16 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 17, 2023