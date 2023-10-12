UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-10-12 03:30:00
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Bears Reload but Energy Market Outlook Stays Positive
2023-10-11 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD May Rise as Retail Bets Turn Less Net-Long
2023-10-11 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower
2023-10-12 06:55:38
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-10-11 15:58:02
More View More
UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower

UK Breaking News: Monthly GDP Returns to Growth in August, GBP Lower

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

UK GDP News and Analysis

  • UK GDP YoY prints in line with estimates of 0.5%
  • Monthly GDP rose to 0.2% in August, up from -0.6% in July
  • Economic headwinds remain in the UK as growth remains limited
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

UK GDP Posts a Positive Response to Worse-Than-Expected Decline in July

UK GDP revealed a positive response to July’s shock contraction – which was revised lower to -0.6% from an initial estimate of -0.5%. GDP in the month of August rose by 0.2% as expected. The three-month average, a more smoothed measure of GDP, rose 0.3% - in line with forecasts.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The services sector grew by 0.4% in August and there were contractions in the production sector and in construction. The path of UK GDP has been choppy in 2023 – a sign of an uncertain economic outlook both domestically and internationally as the global growth slowdown takes hold.

Progress is being made on the inflation front but still remains high compared to other developed economies. The Bank of England will now be looking ahead to next week’s unemployment data and average earnings figures after seeing positive developments in the job market (moderate easing) and concerning wage data which recently breached the 8% mark – a concern for the central bank.

Immediate Market Reaction

Cable initially dropped on the release of the data but has subsequently reversed the decline and trades marginally higher than it did in the moments before the data release.

GBP/USD 5-minute chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

GBP/USD has benefitted from the recent dollar selloff, enabling the pair to lift off the recent swing low which came in ahead of the psychological level of 1.2000.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
Is Euro’s Downtrend Over? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD Price Setups
2023-10-12 03:30:00
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
USD/CAD Looks Set to Arrest 4-Day Slump, Finding Support at the 20-Day MA
USD/CAD Looks Set to Arrest 4-Day Slump, Finding Support at the 20-Day MA
2023-10-11 19:48:02
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
EUR/USD Stalls at Channel Resistance, AUD/USD Rejected, Fed Minutes a ‘Non-Event’
2023-10-11 18:25:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 12, 2023