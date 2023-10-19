S&P 500 Extends Slide on Heightened Volatility as Iraqi Air Base is Attacked

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Update: Fed Speakers to Guide EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Rises
2023-10-19 11:42:40
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Hindered by Resistance, EUR/AUD Still in Bullish Trend
2023-10-18 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Slides on US-Venezuela Deal and OPEC Silence on Embargo Calls
2023-10-19 16:00:49
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
2023-10-19 09:35:59
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout
2023-10-19 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Exposed Ahead of Powell
2023-10-19 07:58:04
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Post UK CPI
2023-10-18 17:23:16
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Update: Can US Data Provide the Catalyst for FX Intervention?
2023-10-19 14:32:43
US Dollar (DXY) Driven Higher by Soaring Bond Yields, Fed Chair Powell Up Next
2023-10-19 13:00:05
More View More
S&P 500 Extends Slide on Heightened Volatility as Iraqi Air Base is Attacked

S&P 500 Extends Slide on Heightened Volatility as Iraqi Air Base is Attacked

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

S&P 500 PRICE FORECAST:

  • Heightened Volatility in the Afternoon Session has Dragged the S&P Lower.
  • Is the Attack on an Air Base in Iraq a Sign of What is to Come?
  • IG Client Sentiment Shows that Retail Traders are Long with 55% of Traders Currently Holding Long Positions. A Sign of Further Downside Potential Given the Contrarian View to Client Sentiment Adopted at DailyFX?
  • To Learn More About Price Action, Chart Patterns and Moving Averages, Check out the DailyFX Education Section.

Most Read: Oil Slides on US-Venezuela Deal and OPEC Silence on Embargo Calls

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the US Equities Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The S&P 500 looked set to arrest its slide today following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Fed Chair stated that the Fed would be proceeding carefully on further rate hikes as the rising yield environment is helping tighten financial conditions. The impact of Fed Chair Powell’s comments saw the probability of a hold from the Fed in December jump by around 10% to 69.5% helping risk appetite.

image1.png

Source: CME FedWatch Tool

The bullish bounce proved short lived however, as the SPX turned red for the day as news filtered through that Israel had received the ‘green light’ for the ground offensive into Gaza. From my perspective I see this as the reason for the drop in the SPX as the US session progressed. A ground offensive into Gaza has the potential to widen the conflict in the Middle East. This was partially confirmed as an Iraqi resistance group claimed responsibility for an attack on a US base in Iraq called Ain Al-Asad. This could escalate matters quickly and volatility could rise during the Asian Session and continue into tomorrow's European Open.

US EARNINGS

US earnings yesterday (after market closed) saw two big names in Netflix and Tesla report earnings. They came in at opposite ends of the spectrum with Tesla missing estimates while Netflix surprised to the upside, rising around 13% in afterhours trade.

Source: TradingView

Earnings continued today with Blackstone slipping around 6% as the Q3 distributable earnings fell more than expected. This came about due to a decline in asset sales in its real estate business. AT&T on the other hand rose just above 7% as the Telecom company raised its free cashflow forecast. After market close today we have Intuitive Surgical before attention will turn to American Express and SLB expected to report prior to the market open tomorrow.

image2.png

For all market-moving earnings releases, see theDailyFX Earnings Calendar

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

S&P 500 TECHNICAL OUTLOOK

Form a technical perspective, the S&P has bounced off a key area of support before rallying some 200 points toward the key resistance level resting at the 4400 mark. A further challenge for the S&P is the completion of a death cross pattern which would hint at further downside ahead as the 50-day MA crossed below the 100-day MA.

The SPX failed to hold above the 20-day MA today dropping lower on its way toward the 200-day MA. A break lower here would bring the October 4 swing low at 4200 into focus.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 4244 (200-day MA)
  • 4200
  • 4165

Resistance levels:

  • 4325
  • 4400
  • 4417 (100-day MA)

S&P 500 October 19, 2023

Source: TradingView, Chart Prepared by Zain Vawda

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment, 55% of retail traders now holding long positions. Given the Contrarian View to Crowd Sentiment Adopted Here at DailyFX, is this a sign that the SPX may continue to fall?

For a more in-depth look at Client Sentiment on the SPX and how to use it in your trading download your free guide below!!

US 500 Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -8% -4%
Weekly 4% -14% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Written by: Zain Vawda, Markets Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
2023-10-19 09:35:59
US Indices Ahead of Powell; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Price Setups
US Indices Ahead of Powell; S&P 500 & Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-10-19 03:30:00
​​​FTSE 100 Continues to Rise while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Range Trade​​​
​​​FTSE 100 Continues to Rise while DAX 40 and S&P 500 Range Trade​​​
2023-10-18 09:40:26
S&P 500, NAS 100 Experience Choppy Price Action as Treasuries Rise, More Earnings Ahead
S&P 500, NAS 100 Experience Choppy Price Action as Treasuries Rise, More Earnings Ahead
2023-10-17 19:08:39
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023