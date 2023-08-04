 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EURUSD on Breakout Watch, EURGBP Range Continues
2023-08-04 10:14:13
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Remains Bid Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting, US NFPs
2023-08-04 12:01:14
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
July Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187,000, Driving Action in Gold, US Dollar
2023-08-04 12:50:00
Gold Price Ponders Direction as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Eye Higher Levels
2023-08-04 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Could Stage a Rebound: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Setups After BOE
2023-08-04 03:30:00
UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
2023-08-03 11:30:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
More View More
July Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187,000, Driving Action in Gold, US Dollar

July Jobs Report: Payrolls Rise by 187,000, Driving Action in Gold, US Dollar

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

JULY LABOR MARKET REPORT

  • July U.S. nonfarm payrolls at 187,000 versus 200,000 expected
  • Unemployment rate ticks down to 3.5%, one-tenth of a percent below consensus estimates
  • Gold rises while the U.S. dollar slides following the release of the employment report
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

Most Read: Euro Price Outlook - EURUSD on Breakout Watch, EURGBP Range Continues

U.S. employers continued to add to their ranks at a healthy pace at the start of the third quarter for an economy in the advanced stage of the business cycle, but hiring slowed moderately from earlier in the year, a sign that companies are starting to become more cautious about expanding headcount as sticky inflation and the Fed’s aggressive tightening campaign cast a shadow over the economic outlook.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in July, below the 200,000 expected, following a downwardly revised 185,000 gain in June. Meanwhile, the jobless rate edged down to 3.5% versus 3.6% expected, indicating extreme labor market tightness, but raising hopes consumer spending will remain stable in the near term.

UNEMPLOYMENT RATE AND NONFARM PAYROLLS

image1.png

Source: BLS

Elsewhere in the nonfarm payrolls survey, average hourly earnings, a powerful inflation gauge closely tracked by the Fed, rose by 0.4% monthly, with the annual rate holding steady at 4.4%. Analysts polled by Bloomberg news were looking for nominal compensation to increase 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis and 4.2% in the last twelve months.

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

LABOR MARKET DATA AT A GLANCE

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Slower hiring brings positive news for the Fed, as it signals that price stability may be restored without sacrificing the economy to the altar of a 2% inflation target. However, traders should keep an eye on wages as elevated pay growth poses upside inflation risks. In any case, the Goldilocks report presents policymakers with the opportunity to engineer a soft landing, something that has historically been challenging to achieve when aggressive tightening measures were necessary.

Immediately following the release of the employment survey, the U.S. dollar, as measured by the DXY index, took a turn to the downside, sliding into negative territory, weighed by retreating Treasury yields. Meanwhile, gold prices perked up, rising to $1,940, boosted by the moves in the fixed-income space.

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

US DOLLAR, GOLD, US YIELDS CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

Source: TradingView

With the U.S. economy holding up well but cooling, interest rate expectations could soon head in a more dovish direction, pushing traders to price out further tightening entirely for 2023. Against this backdrop, the U.S. dollar could struggle to extend its recovery, creating a positive environment for gold prices.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Price Outlook: EURUSD on Breakout Watch, EURGBP Range Continues
Euro Price Outlook: EURUSD on Breakout Watch, EURGBP Range Continues
2023-08-04 10:14:13
AUD/USD, GBP/AUD Analyzed as AUD Eyes a Recovery Post RBA Statement
AUD/USD, GBP/AUD Analyzed as AUD Eyes a Recovery Post RBA Statement
2023-08-04 07:59:41
British Pound Could Stage a Rebound: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Setups After BOE
British Pound Could Stage a Rebound: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Price Setups After BOE
2023-08-04 03:30:00
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023