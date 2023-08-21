JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Steadies as Hang Seng Tanks on PBOC’s Shallow Cut. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-21 05:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Battered Euro May Be in for More Pain
2023-08-18 14:21:25
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Slide as Overall Sentiment Flounders
2023-08-21 16:00:08
Crude Oil Price Waxes and Wanes with a Higher USD and Treasury Yields. Where to for WTI?
2023-08-21 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US indices attempt to stabilise, while China’s loan prime rates delivered more modest response: Nasdaq 100, Hang Seng Index, US dollar
2023-08-21 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Weak, Eyes Now on the Jackson Hole Central Banker Meet Up
2023-08-21 12:00:42
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, US Dollar, Nasdaq 100, Treasury Yields, Jackson Hole, China
2023-08-20 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD with Modest Gains but Remains at the Mercy of the DXY
2023-08-21 10:30:06
British Pound Price Action Setups: GBP/USD Bearish Head & Shoulders in Focus
2023-08-20 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered
2023-08-21 14:44:50
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
More View More
JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered

JPY Intervention Levels Assessed Ahead of Jackson Hole, Yen Offered

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY, EUR/JPY) Analysis

  • Asian geopolitics takes center stage as FX intervention likelihood eases
  • USD/JPY bullish momentum continues as 10-year treasury yield rises
  • EUR/JPY trades higher off support – LT ascending channel continues
  • Large speculators foresee more yen weakness
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

Asian Geopolitics Takes Center Stage as FX Intervention Likelihood Eases

US President Joe Biden welcomed Japanese and South Korean leaders to Camp David, condemning China’s recent “dangerous and aggressive behaviour”. The meeting comes at a time when China is conducting military drills around Taiwan, with Taiwan reporting 71 Chinese planes crossing the Taiwan Straight median line. The line serves as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

In other developments, talk about Japanese intervention has calmed since Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki announced that undesirable FX volatility matters more than the level of the currency. Such an admission appears to have set a target for USD/JPY traders around 150 to test the resolve of the finance ministry. An update from JP Morgan reveals an interest in the 150 mark as the level that may spark FX intervention.

USD/JPY Bullish Momentum Continues as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rises

A strong start to the week for US 10-year yields has strengthened the US dollar and sees USD/JPY start the week on a positive note. Last week, worsening Chinese data meant the dollar was primed for further upside, particularly as yields rose on positive US economic data. Markets anticipate the Fed will have to keep rates ‘higher for longer’ in response to strong US data.

This week, the economic calendar is very light. Apart from August flash PMI data, markets will be looking ahead to Thursday and Friday as the Fed ‘s annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is upon us. It remains to be seen whether any major bombshells will be leaked at the event but the likelihood appears slim. With major central banks nearing – or potentially at – peak interest rates, central bankers will be hesitant to chart a path forward given how uncertain the inflationary environment has been this year. Therefore, it may turn out to be a rather straight forward conference where central bank heads read from the same hymn sheet.

USD/JPY trades higher in the moments after the US session began, eying a return to Thursday’s swing high at 146.50. The dollar bull trend remains constructive, therefore, the dotted blue line of 150 becomes a massive target. A rejection of 146.50 brings the 145 level back into play, on the downside. If the yen starts to see a return to favour – perhaps on renewed geopolitical tensions in the region – 142.25 may become relevant. However, the slow week suggests traders may be tempted to take money off the table ahead of Jackson Hole which could see slow and steady price discovery into Jackson Hole.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Trades Higher off Support – LT Ascending Channel Continues

EUR/JPY appears to have found support at the confluence area comprising of the 157.90 level and channel support. The 157.90 level has proven a level of interest, previously denying bullish momentum. With the pair heading higher, 162.42 is the next level of resistance which is a fair distance away. Support is back at 157.90, followed by 156.00 and 153.45.

With the EU and German PMI out later this week, the euro may struggle to influence bullish momentum, meaning further upside may have to be led by yen weakness.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Large Speculators See More Yen Weakness

The latest data from the CFTC’s commitment of traders report shows an uplift in JPY shorts with longs moderating around similar levels. Overall, these speculators maintain a net-short positioning, reflecting a bearish view of the yen.

Commitment of Traders Report

image3.png

Source: CFTC, CoT, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD with Modest Gains but Remains at the Mercy of the DXY
GBP/USD with Modest Gains but Remains at the Mercy of the DXY
2023-08-21 10:30:06
AUD Price Forecast: No Respite for Aussie after Reserved China Rate Cut
AUD Price Forecast: No Respite for Aussie after Reserved China Rate Cut
2023-08-21 07:32:14
New Zealand Dollar Reverses Gains After PBOC Move; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD Setups
New Zealand Dollar Reverses Gains After PBOC Move; NZD/USD, AUD/NZD, GBP/NZD Setups
2023-08-21 03:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Is the Tide Turning for Gold?
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Is the Tide Turning for Gold?
2023-08-20 09:42:24
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 21, 2023