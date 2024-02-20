Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Feb 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
2024-02-20 12:34:18
Euro Slips In Holiday Thinned Market, Looks Nervously to German PMI
2024-02-19 19:30:08
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Feb 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Feb 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Feb 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near
2024-02-19 08:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Feb 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
2024-02-20 09:09:33
British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely
2024-02-19 14:30:34
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Feb 20, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus
2024-02-20 14:30:20
Historic Rate Rise on Track Despite Recession, USD/JPY Contained
2024-02-19 17:42:20
More View More
Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus

Japanese Yen Ticks Lower, FOMC Minutes, Japanese Trade In Focus

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis and Charts

  • USD/JPY trades cautiously above the 150.00 mark.
  • Risk aversion has offered the Dollar some broad support.
  • Expect more focus on the possibility of intervention in the market as the recent highs approach.

Download the Q1 Japanese Yen Report for Free

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen is higher against the United States Dollar on Tuesday but only barely. The week got off to a thinly traded start thanks to the Presidents’ Day holiday in the US and isn’t replete with the sort of first-tier data likely to offer huge trading cues.

The Dollar seems to have benefitted from a bit of risk aversion in a trading environment weighed down by gloomy geopolitical stories from Ukraine to Gaza. The minutes from the January 1 monetary policy meeting at the Federal Reserve will hog the limelight on Wednesday. However, they are likely to be a little historic for markets. Strong US inflation numbers released since have already seen bets as to when rates might fall pushed back, with the market now looking at June or July rather than May.

For the ‘Yen side’ of USD/JPY, Japanese trade numbers are due for release early on Wednesday local time (very late Tuesday in London) and, with Japan having slipped surprisingly into technical recession at the end of last year, maybe more closely watched than usual by currency traders.

With USD/JPY closing back in on November’s highs, it’s perhaps notable that Japanese Finance Ministry official Atsushi Mimura said on Tuesday that Tokyo is constantly communicating with international partners regarding intervention in the market. While Japanese officials have mulled the pros and cons of a weak Yen at various times, Tokyo has been one of the more active movers in the past if it thinks that the market is getting too far away from realistic valuations. Expect more focus on this issue if USD/JPY continues to rise.

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

USD/JPY is in the middle of a quite well-respected uptrend band which has been in place since January 3. That band now offers support at 148.564, ahead of an important retracement prop down at 146.118. That level looks pretty solid though, having most recently held firm when tested in late January.

Resistance comes in at February 13’s high of 150.795, ahead of November 13’s multi-decade peak of 151.594. Above that the uptrend channel offers resistance at 153.75, but that’s a long way above the market and isn’t likely to come into play anytime soon.

Traders seem understandably nervous about the Dollar’s ability to make substantial further gains from here. More than 70% of traders at IG are coming at USD/JPY from the short side now. This is usually the sort of level that might argue for a contrarian long position but, given the likely rising chance that the Japanese authorities are watching developments closely, that might not make much sense from a risk/reward perspective.

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -1% -1%
Weekly 17% -2% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing Resistance, EUR/GBP Eyes Multi-Week High
2024-02-20 12:34:18
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
Sterling Update: GBP/USD Hanging on but Breakdown Threat Looms
2024-02-20 09:09:33
Euro Slips In Holiday Thinned Market, Looks Nervously to German PMI
Euro Slips In Holiday Thinned Market, Looks Nervously to German PMI
2024-02-19 19:30:08
Historic Rate Rise on Track Despite Recession, USD/JPY Contained
Historic Rate Rise on Track Despite Recession, USD/JPY Contained
2024-02-19 17:42:20
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Feb 20, 2024