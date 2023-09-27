Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05
2023-09-27 12:20:43
EUR/USD Gets Some Respite, But Fed Speakers Add to Pressure
2023-09-26 10:57:59
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Consolidates but Retail Positioning Changes Support a Bullish Posture
2023-09-27 06:30:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaks 5-day Range Despite Resumption of WTI Rally
2023-09-26 20:38:21
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lower
2023-09-26 09:52:04
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Falters as US Yields and the DXY Advance, $1900 at Risk
2023-09-26 16:48:47
Gold and Silver Prices Weaken on Monday, How is the Near-Term Landscape Shaping up?
2023-09-26 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Slips Again As UK Rate Outlook Hangs Heavy On Sterling
2023-09-27 11:02:33
British Pound Set for Worst Month Since August 2022 as Upside Exposure Builds
2023-09-26 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release
2023-09-27 17:32:49
Japanese Yen Weakens Again, Markets Watchful For BoJ Intervention
2023-09-25 11:00:00
More View More
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Analyzed Post BoJ Minutes Release

Zain Vawda, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

JAPANESE YEN PRICE, CHARTS AND ANALYSIS:

Most Read: USD/CAD Price Forecast: USD/CAD Breaks 5-day Range Despite Resumption of WTI Rally

Ever wondered what traits make a trader successful? Look no further and get professional insights in the complementary guide below.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

YEN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) minutes were released this morning from the July meeting which indicated that members felt it was important to explain the tweaks to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. Policymakers were adamant that an explanation be made so market participants do not view the tweaks as a sign that the end of accommodative monetary policy is near. Market participants meanwhile are now pricing in just above a 60% chance of a rate hike in January 2024 even with the BoJ not yet achieving sustainable wage growth above inflation.

BoJ Rate Hike Probabilities

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Source: Refinitiv/LSEG

The Yen itself has continued its struggle of late against the Greenback in particular but has gained some ground against both the Euro and GBP. This largely down to fears of a slowdown for both the UK and EU which has seen both currencies weaken significantly following the recent Central Bank meetings.

The Yen continues to find support thanks to the looming threat of FX intervention. Comments from Japanese officials and BoJ policymakers continue to help the Yen stave of a larger slide. Former BoJ officials had commented around the 150.00 psychological level proving pivotal for the BoJ despite insistence of late that the Central Bank do not target levels it does seem to be playing on the minds of market participants. The closer we get to the 150.00 mark or break above the greater the chance of pullback in USDJPY as bulls may take profit on longs as the threat of intervention will no doubt grow louder.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Zain Vawda
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

RISK EVENTS AHEAD

Looking at the next week or so and the majority of risk to Yen pairs will come from the US, UK and EU. There are very limited high impact risk events and none from Japan with any market moving events likely to be in the form of comments around intervention. This has been used rather effectively by the BoJ as a means of support for the currency.

Looking at the data releases expected, none jump out at me as potentially altering the current narrative of higher rates for longer. Weak data from the EU and the UK could however facilitate further weakness in the Euro and the GBP while strong data from the US could keep the Dollar Index (DXY) advancing and thus facilitating the need for intervention by BoJ officials.

image2.pngA screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

PRICE ACTION AND POTENTIAL SETUPS

EURJPY

EURJPY has held firm of late trading in a 200-pip range for the majority f September. This is surprising for a currency pair which usually records a 200-pip move in a day. This is just a sign of the weakness in the Euro as well as the support offered to the Yen through comments around FX intervention.

EURJPY had printed a Head and Shoulders pattern around the 12 September and looked set to invalidate the pattern a few days later. However, the failure of a daily candle close above the right shoulder swing high of around 158.70 keeps the setup alive and could be precursor to what I expect could be a significant retracement should intervention occur.

The 20-day MA is also attempting to cross the 50-day MA in a death cross pattern which could further cement the idea of a deeper retracement. Downside support will be provided by the 100-day MA which rests at the 155.00 mark before any further move can materialize.

EURJPY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 156.74
  • 155.00
  • 153.90

Resistance levels:

  • 158.70
  • 160.00 (psychological level)

USDJPY

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Zain Vawda

From a technical perspective, USD/JPY has continued to advance this week as the DXY found its legs once more. The US Dollar benefitting from the higher for longer narrative while the carry trade opportunity continues to keep USDJPY on the front foot.

USDJPY is now in touching distance of the 150.00 psychological mark which could be a massive one for the pair. A positive for USDJPY bulls and those hoping that intervention does not occur soon lies in the fact that despite broad-based USD strength the rise in USDJPY has been steady and gradual. This is something the BoJ have emphasized in comments as a key point they pay attention to.

Key Levels to Keep an Eye On:

Support levels:

  • 148.40
  • 147.50
  • 145.36

Resistance levels:

  • 150.00 (Psychological level)
  • 152.00 (2022 Highs)

Taking a quick look at the IG Client Sentiment Data whichshows retail traders are 80% net-short on USDJPY.

For a more in-depth look at USD/JPY sentiment and tips on how to use sentiment, download the free guide below.

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -1% 0%
Weekly -9% 9% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Zain Vawda for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Zain on Twitter: @zvawda

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie at Pivotal Point
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie at Pivotal Point
2023-09-27 14:00:12
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Euro Bears Keenly Eye 1.05
2023-09-27 12:20:43
GBPUSD Slips Again As UK Rate Outlook Hangs Heavy On Sterling
GBPUSD Slips Again As UK Rate Outlook Hangs Heavy On Sterling
2023-09-27 11:02:33
Australian Dollar Holds Gains After CPI Accelerates; What’s Next for AUD/USD, AUD/NZD?
Australian Dollar Holds Gains After CPI Accelerates; What’s Next for AUD/USD, AUD/NZD?
2023-09-27 01:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023
EUR/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 59m
Last updated: Sep 27, 2023