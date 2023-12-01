Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
Euro Area Inflation Falls Sharply, EUR/USD Slips on Heightened ECB Rate Cuts Expectations
2023-11-30 10:28:54
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
2023-11-30 19:23:02
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Faces Technical Hurdles as OPEC+ Rumors Swirl
2023-11-29 19:30:03
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Look for Further Gains​​​​
2023-11-30 09:40:27
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 see Bullish Momentum Fade after Month-Long Surge
2023-11-28 10:09:53
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts
2023-12-01 12:48:15
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Up but Bearish Risks Grow, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD Before Powell
2023-11-30 17:30:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Being Dictated to by US Economy
2023-11-30 07:16:57
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Returns Some Gains After Adachi Comments Suggest No BOJ Shift
2023-11-30 15:30:24
More View More
Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts

Gold (XAU/USD) Rejects $2,050/oz. Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Thoughts

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold (XAU/USD) Price, Analysis and Charts

  • Gold hesitates at $2,050/oz. but the outlook remains positive.
  • Fed Chair Powell speaks later in the session.
How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Most Read: Gold and Silver Continue to Rally as Buyers Take Charge

Gold made an early push today and came within a handful of dollars of printing a fresh 20-month high, but the move lacked conviction in an otherwise quiet market. The US dollar is little changed on the day after pushing higher on Thursday, while US bond yields, a driver of recent price action, are a fraction higher at best.

One driver of the small move higher is likely the resumption of the war in Gaza after the seven-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas ended. According to BBC sources, the government of Qatar confirmed that renewed ceasefire talks between the two sides are ongoing.

Later in today’s session, we have US ISM Manufacturing for November with analysts forecasting a print of 47.7 compared to 46.7 in October. ISM Manufacturing fell sharply last month, after rallying from 46.0 in June. A PMI reading under 50 indicates that the manufacturing sector is in decline. Later, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will participate in a fireside chat at Spelman College at 16:00 UK before being part of a round table event at the same venue at 19:00 UK. This will be the last we hear from Federal Reserve members as they enter a blackout period ahead of the December 13 FOMC meeting. Chair Powell is unlikely to deviate from his current stance that US rates will be raised if data dictates despite the market completely pricing out any further interest rate hikes.

Gold currently trades around $2,038/oz. after touching a high a fraction under $2,050/oz. earlier today. The daily chart remains bullish from a technical point of view, although an overbought CCI reading may prevent the precious metal from breaking higher in the short term.

Gold Daily Price Chart – December 1, 2023

image1.png

Chart via Trading View

Retail trader data shows 47.36% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.11 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 0.11% higher than yesterday and 15.02% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.97% lower than yesterday and 31.47% higher than last week.

See how changes in IG Retail Trader data can affect price action.

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -5% 0%
Weekly -12% 25% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
Gold Prices, Nasdaq 100 Rejected at Resistance, USD/JPY Flies Ahead of Powell
2023-12-01 00:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Slips as OPEC+ Voluntary Cuts Fail to Convince
2023-11-30 19:23:02
Gold Price Update: Pullback in Question Ahead of US PCE Data
Gold Price Update: Pullback in Question Ahead of US PCE Data
2023-11-30 12:13:13
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Faces Technical Hurdles as OPEC+ Rumors Swirl
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Faces Technical Hurdles as OPEC+ Rumors Swirl
2023-11-29 19:30:03
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 52m
Last updated: Dec 1, 2023