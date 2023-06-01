 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Euro Area Inflation Slows Hitting February 2022 Lows, EUR/USD Bid
2023-06-01 09:38:13
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?
2023-06-01 23:00:00
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable Bid after the Fed Signals a “Skip” in June
2023-06-01 11:30:33
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, EUR/GBP
2023-05-31 10:52:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Making Sense of Japanese Yen’s Recent Slide: Is it the Start of a Renewed Leg Lower?
2023-06-01 03:30:00
More View More
Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?

Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, ISM Data, Technical Analysis – Asia-Pacific Briefing:

  • Gold prices rally on Thursday, set for best week since the beginning of April
  • Significant disappointment in ISM Price Paid data boosted Fed rate cut bets
  • XAU/USD technical bias remains downward due to a Bearish Death Cross
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold Finds Momentum on US ISM Data Disappointment

Gold prices rallied over 0.7 percent on Thursday, bringing total gains this week so far to about 1.6. This is setting up to be the best week for the yellow metal since the beginning of April. A closer look reveals that XAU/USD has been rising while the US Dollar and Treasury yields have been weakening, underscoring the anti-fiat properties of gold.

Over the past 24 hours, US ISM Manufacturing clocked in at 46.9 for May, lower than the 47 estimate. But, what was more surprising is that prices paid crossed the wires at 44.2, significantly lower than the 52.3 forecast. A reminder that values below 50 indicate contracting activity and vice versa. Effectively, the data underscored that the cyclical component of the economy is continuing to contract.

Now, prices are seemingly following lower, which added fuel to the story that perhaps inflation may continue weakening in the near term. As a result, financial markets have been quick to price rate cuts back from the Federal Reserve, hence falling yields and a softer currency. Wall Street absolutely rejoiced with this news, with the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and Dow Jones rallying hard.

This is the current market environment we find ourselves in given that the central bank has signaled a pause, with the near-term path to remain heavily data-dependent (this includes both the probability of hikes and cuts). One day the central bank’s preferred inflation gauge drives up rate hike bets, today ISM data pours cold water on it.

Looking into the remaining 24 hours, the Asia-Pacific trading session is lacking notable economic event risk. Instead, gold will be highly anticipated US non-farm payrolls data which is due at 12:30 GMT. Understand that another solid print could reverse the market reaction seen on Thursday if it gets traders to think about the possibility of further Fed tightening, once again diminishing gold’s appeal.

Gold Technical Analysis

Gold prices face the next critical technical obstacle on the daily chart below. A bearish Death Cross between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages formed recently, offering a downside technical bias. Prices have rallied up to the 20-day line, which may hold as resistance, with the 50-day equivalent shortly after. As such, these could reinstate the downside focus. Key support seems to be at 1936.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

XAU/USD Daily Chart

XAU/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Update: Silver Claws Back Losses amid Dollar Decline
Silver Price Update: Silver Claws Back Losses amid Dollar Decline
2023-06-01 16:00:25
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
Gold Price Latest: XAU/USD Pushing Higher, Treasury Yields Remain Volatile, Jobs Reports Near
2023-06-01 13:00:00
Gold Price Boosted as Treasury Yields Slip Ahead of Debt Ceiling Resolution
Gold Price Boosted as Treasury Yields Slip Ahead of Debt Ceiling Resolution
2023-06-01 02:00:00
Gold Prices Recover After Support Rejection ahead of US Jobs Data. What Now?
Gold Prices Recover After Support Rejection ahead of US Jobs Data. What Now?
2023-05-31 16:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish