Gold and Silver Prices Forecast: XAU/USD and XAG/USD Left Uncertain as Gains Vanish

Gold and Silver Prices Forecast: XAU/USD and XAG/USD Left Uncertain as Gains Vanish

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributing Senior Strategist

Gold, Silver Weekly Forecast – Neutral

  • Gold and silver prices give up upside progress last week
  • This is pouring some cold water on a broader upside bias
  • XAU/USD, XAG/USD may be supported by moving averages
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

It was a disappointing week for gold prices this past week. Sure, the precious metal just barely pulled off a gain of +0.3%. However, XAU/USD reversed most of its upside progress in what could have been a 1.8% rally. Let us take a closer look at the price action.

On the daily chart below, gold was seen struggling to hold a push above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1971.63. The breakout was false at the conclusion of last week. That is now placing the focus on support. This is a combination of the 1936 inflection point as well as the 50-day Simple Moving Average.

Prices remain above the 50-day SMA, which is offering a cautious upside technical bias. From here, this line may hold as support, reinstating an upside focus. Otherwise, extending lower places the focus on the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at 1903, as well as the former falling trendline from May.

In the event of a turn higher, keep a close eye on the 14.6% level at 2013 before retesting the 2048 – 2080 zone.

How to Trade Gold
How to Trade Gold
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade Gold
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

It was a slightly worse story for silver prices last week. XAG/USD finished -1.4% over the past 5 trading days. Like gold, there was a false breakout above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 24.66 as prices were unable to push through the 14.6% point at 25.22. A turn lower from here leaves silver facing the 20-day SMA, which may maintain the near-term upside bias.

But, getting there entails clearing the 38.2% level at 23.75. Clearing both this point and the SMA would offer a stronger bearish conviction, placing the focus on lows from June. Otherwise, extending higher places the focus on highs from April 2022. The latter makes for a range between 25.85 and 26.21.

Silver Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

