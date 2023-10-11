GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
2023-10-11 11:09:24
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/CHF
2023-10-11 00:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
Oil Price Forecast: Geopolitical Turmoil to Spur Bullish Energy Market Sentiment
2023-10-10 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Latest – Haven Bid, Lower US Bond Yields Fuel Move Higher
2023-10-11 12:39:09
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Remains Vulnerable to Retail Trader Positioning Bets
2023-10-10 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP
2023-10-11 15:06:54
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Aided by Fed Pause View, Geopolitics; USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-10-11 03:29:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Yen Fails to Capitalise on Safe-Haven Appeal
2023-10-10 08:09:48
More View More
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP

GBP/USD Price Outlook: Cable on Track for Sixth Daily Gain Ahead of UK GDP

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

GBP/USD Analysis

Cable Puts in Impressive Run Ahead of UK GDP Data

Cable has continued its impressive lift after bottoming out a little above the psychological 1.2000 level. Buoyed by the dollar selloff, sterling is on track for a sixth straight day of gains ahead of tomorrow’s UK GDP data.

UK GDP is expected to reveal an increase of 0.3% on average over the last 3 months and a 0.5% year-on-year. The economic outlook for the UK is rather pessimistic, something backed up by the IMF’s Global Economic Outlook which saw the forecast for UK GDP drop 0.6% from the prior July estimate.

GBP/USD broke above 1.2200 with relative ease on the way to the imminent resistance 1.2345 – a level that halted prior declines in April and June this year. Early signs of a possible pullback emerged after the MACD came out of oversold territory on the 5th of October. While a lot of the move is driven by the weaker dollar, the pound has been seen strengthening against a number of G7 currencies lately. An upward surprise in tomorrow’s GDP print could add further to sterling’s momentum and keep an eye on US CPI which is forecast to

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

With major central banks looking to end the rate hiking cycle, FX pairs enter a new period where interest rate expectations will no longer spur local currencies appreciation. Find out what Q4 has in store for the pound by reading our guide below:

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

The weekly chart reveals that the bullish pullback is still in its infancy and has a fair wat to go to retrace earlier declines. The level of 1.2345 is the next level of resistance that would need to be overcome to suggest there is further momentum to the directional move.

Weekly GBP/USD Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Risk Events Ahead

Apart from the FOMC minutes later this evening (19:00 GMT) there are a number of Fed speakers scheduled to have their say but Thursday is where things really pick up with UK GDP data and US CPI. US inflation data was scheduled to be the main event before the conflict began in the Middle East.

image3.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Approaches Key Support as FOMC Minutes Looms
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Approaches Key Support as FOMC Minutes Looms
2023-10-11 13:58:12
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
Euro Price Outlook: Weak Euro Buoyed by Dollar Selloff, Lower Yields
2023-10-11 11:09:24
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Pauses on Upcoming US Drivers
2023-10-11 08:09:26
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
British Pound Ahead of US CPI: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Setups
2023-10-11 06:29:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 47m
Last updated: Oct 11, 2023