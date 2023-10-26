 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Gold Price Ignores Rising Treasury Yields and a US Dollar Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-26 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
News
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
US Q3 GDP Smashes Estimates as the DXY and Gold Adopt a Cautious Approach
2023-10-26 12:50:40
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
GBP/USD Falls Ahead of High Importance US Data
2023-10-26 08:03:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Oct 27, 2023
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE

Richard Snow, Strategist

Richard Snow, Strategist

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Analysis

  • USD/JPY goads Japanese officials after latest move above 150
  • Japanese government bond yields rise, prompting more buying from the BoJ
  • US PCE data tomorrow and the Bank of Japan meeting concludes on Tuesday
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Goads Japanese Officials after Latest Move Above 150

USD/JPY price action has been frustrating to watch as it essentially flatlined before the latest move into what many consider to be the threshold for FX intervention – the 150 level. The pair was trading around 150.50 before witnessing moderate selling pressure to bring it back below 150, only to return immediately.

USD/JPY 5-Minute Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The pair has, for the most part, heeded consistent warnings about undesirable moves that do not accurately reflect fundamentals. However, a recent run of better-than-expected US data and rising yields have pushed the dollar higher. The Bank of Japan has also stated it will not rush to change its accommodative monetary policy stance until the data suggests that inflationary pressures are being driven by demand side factors and not supply side effects. Therefore, with no anticipated movement on the interest rate front and no clear indication of adjustments to the yield curve, the yen exhibits few bullish drivers.

The 50 simple moving average (SMA) has underpinned price action and can be seen as a dynamic level of support however, in the event officials intervene in the FX market they would be looking for a sizeable response – potentially seeing the pair trade below 146.50 and 145.00. Keep an eye out for a possible strengthening of language used by officials with more urgency.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking for actionable trading ideas? Download our top trading opportunities guide packed with insightful tips for the fourth quarter!

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Japanese Government Yields Push Towards the 1% Marker

Following in the footsteps of the US, Japanese government bond yields have been steadily rising, forcing the BoJ to step in and purchase bonds to keep government borrowing costs from spiraling.

In a recent Reuters poll as many as two thirds of respondents anticipate the Bank of Japan will withdraw from negative interest rates in 2024. The BoJ Governor himself has said that the bank will have enough data by the end of 2023 to determine if a policy U-turn is needed. Therefore, expectations for next week’s meeting is for no change in rates but another tweak to the yield curve control policy can not be dismissed.

10-Year Japanese Government Bond Yield

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

