XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB to Upgrade 2024 Inflation Forecast?
2023-09-13 07:57:22
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Eyes on US CPI ahead, Brent crude prices at new 10-month high
2023-09-13 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Soars to Resistance as Retail Traders Become More Bearish
2023-09-12 23:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, CAC 40 Push Higher
2023-09-12 09:30:23
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900
2023-09-14 07:50:47
Gold Price Forecast: Bulls Remain Cautious Following Sticky US CPI Print
2023-09-13 14:18:58
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
British Pound Stabilizes as Retail Traders Slowly Increase Bearish GBP/USD Exposure
2023-09-13 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Update: USD/JPY Levelling off, Will NZD/JPY Reverse Higher?
2023-09-14 05:00:00
Euro Technical Outlook – Trends Versus Ranges for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP
2023-09-14 00:00:00
More View More
XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900

XAU/USD Price Forecast: US PPI & Retail Sales Could Push Gold to $1900

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

GOLD OUTLOOK & ANALYSIS

  • US inflationary pressures keep gold price subdued.
  • Spotlight on US PPI, jobless claims and retail sales.
  • Gold bears seek out $1900 support handle.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold prices remain under pressure this Thursday after yesterday’s US CPI report showed elevated headline inflation despite a softer core inflation read. This translates through to sustained tight monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Energy was the primary contributor to the higher headline figure and with crude oil prices expected to remain buoyant, the ‘higher for longer’ narrative is gaining traction. There may not be any additional rate hikes but rate cuts could be pushed back. If we look at money market pricing below, markets expect a rate cut around June 2024 but with data dependency holding sway over the Fed, this could easily change.

IMPLIED FED FUNDS FUTURES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Later today, gold traders will look to US PPI, jobless claims and retail sales (see economic calendar below) for guidance. Initial jobless claims has been on a downward trajectory recently thus highlighting the robust US labor market and adding to hawkish bets. Should this be the case alongside higher PPI, gold could breakdown further. It is important to remember that PPI is known as a leading indicator for CPI as a rise in producer costs tend to transfer over to the consumer.

GOLD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image2.png

Source: DailyFX

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily XAU/USD price action is now trading below both the 50-day and 200-day (blue) moving averages respectively. This bearish momentum (augmented by the Relative Strength Index (RSI)) brings into consideration the 1900.00 psychological support level. Strong US data and sticky PPI numbers could result in a retest of this support zone.

Resistance levels:

  • 1950.00
  • 50-day MA (yellow)
  • 1925.06/Trendline resistance
  • 200-day MA

Support levels:

  • 1900.00
  • 1884.89

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 74% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect GOLD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar After US CPI; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD Price Action
New Zealand Dollar After US CPI; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, AUD/NZD Price Action
2023-09-14 06:30:00
Australian Dollar Holds Early Gains After Jobs Beat; Is AUD/USD Forming a Base?
Australian Dollar Holds Early Gains After Jobs Beat; Is AUD/USD Forming a Base?
2023-09-14 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on Breakout Quest as GBP/JPY Fends Off Support Test
2023-09-13 20:00:00
US Dollar Setups Post US CPI: GBP/USD Holding on for Dear Life, AUD/USD Cautious
US Dollar Setups Post US CPI: GBP/USD Holding on for Dear Life, AUD/USD Cautious
2023-09-13 16:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023
USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Sep 14, 2023