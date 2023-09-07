USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
2023-09-07 10:42:53
Euro Holds Ground Ahead of ECB as US Dollar Flexes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2023-09-07 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Makes New Peak on Supply Cuts and Inventory Run Down. Higher WTI?
2023-09-07 00:30:00
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Gold On the Cusp of Another Breakdown
2023-09-06 07:55:29
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
US Futures Mixed While Nikkei 225 Remains in Uptrend
2023-09-05 10:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Hinges on Key US Inflation Data, XAU/USD on Breakdown Watch
2023-09-07 17:15:00
Real Yields Continue to Cast Shadow Over Gold: XAU/USD Price Action
2023-09-07 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
British Pound: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest Updates
2023-09-06 13:00:29
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone
2023-09-07 20:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook Remains Shakey as Retail Traders Remain Bearish USD/JPY
2023-09-06 23:00:00
More View More
USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone

USD/JPY Hits Roadblock at Channel Resistance as GBP/JPY Treads Key Support Zone

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

JAPANESE YEN FORECAST – USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY rallied and rose to its highest level since November 2022 earlier in the week, but began to retreat after failing to clear channel resistance in the 147.85 area. Despite this setback, it's essential to note that the pair remains in a solid uptrend, characterized by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows.

Although USD/JPY's prevailing bias remains constructive, there is a possibility that the price could enter a consolidation phase in the near term before embarking on its next upward move. This consolidation phase may translate into a period of range trading and lower volatility.

Looking ahead to a potential resurgence, initial resistance looms near the psychological 148.00 mark, but further gains may be in store on a push above this ceiling, with the next upside target located at 148.80. On further strength, buying impetus could gather pace in FX markets, setting the stage for a possible retest of the 2022 highs around the 152.00 handle.

On the contrary, if the bullish scenario doesn't come to fruition and sellers regain dominance, technical support rests at 145.90, and 144.55 thereafter. It's conceivable that the price may establish a base in this region during a pullback, but in the event of a breakdown, the bears may launch an attack on 143.85. A successful breach of this floor might reinforce downward pressure, opening the door to a move to 141.75.

Decode price action and stay ahead of USD/JPY trends. Download the sentiment guide to understand how positioning can offer clues about the market direction!

USD/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -4% -2%
Weekly 12% 9% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

Download our sentiment guide for valuable insights into how positioning may influence GBP/JPY trends

GBP/JPY Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 29% -4% 5%
Weekly 47% 4% 16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

JAPANESE YEN OUTLOOK – GBP/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/JPY displayed a robust uptrend from late July, extending well into August. However, the upward momentum began to wane after a failed attempt to break above overhead resistance in the 186.75 area, with prices retreating in recent days, guided lower by a short-term dynamic trendline extended from the 2023 high.

In the event of continued softness, initial support zone is situated at 183.30-183.00, followed by the critical level of 182.00, which aligns with the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel. While this region may provide a buffer against further downside, a breakdown could intensify the bearish pressure, paving the way for a decline toward the 180.00 handle.

On the flip side, if buyers regain control of the market and spark a solid rebound off current levels, trendline resistance is positioned at 185.35. Successfully piloting above this barrier could bolster bullish momentum, emboldening market participants to launch an assault on this year’s peak.

GBP/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

GBP/JPY Chart Prepared Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Healthy SA Data Tries to Ease Rand Pain
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Healthy SA Data Tries to Ease Rand Pain
2023-09-07 13:25:11
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Faces Stern Resistance
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Faces Stern Resistance
2023-09-07 11:12:02
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
Euro (EUR) Price Latest: Euro Area Q2 GDP Downgraded, EUR/USD Probing 1.0700
2023-09-07 10:42:53
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Breakdown Post-BoE & UK Housing Data
2023-09-07 07:55:04
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Sep 7, 2023