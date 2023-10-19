 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put
2023-10-19 22:00:00
Euro Price Update: Fed Speakers to Guide EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Rises
2023-10-19 11:42:40
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Slides on US-Venezuela Deal and OPEC Silence on Embargo Calls
2023-10-19 16:00:49
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Come under Fresh Pressure​​​​
2023-10-19 09:35:59
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout
2023-10-19 18:00:00
Japanese Yen Teeters Near New Lows as Risks Accelerate Globally. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-10-19 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Exposed Ahead of Powell
2023-10-19 07:58:04
GBP Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Post UK CPI
2023-10-18 17:23:16
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put
2023-10-19 22:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Can US Data Provide the Catalyst for FX Intervention?
2023-10-19 14:32:43
More View More
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put

US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD Battles Channel Resistance while USD/JPY Stays Put

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

EUR/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD rebounded on Thursday after a subdued performance during the previous trading session, but gains were capped by soaring U.S. Treasury rates, a hostile market environment that appears to have prevented the pair from clearing technical resistance around the 1.0600 handle.

With U.S. yields on a bullish tear and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East on the rise, the euro will struggle to maintain a sustained upward course. This means that the direction of travel is likely to be lower for the exchange rate.

In terms of technical analysis, if EUR/USD fails to push higher and resumes its decline, we could see a move towards trendline support at 1.0500. This floor could provide stability and ease the selling pressure, but if it caves in, prices could be on their way to the 2023 lows at 1.0448. On further weakness, the focus shifts to 1.0350.

Conversely, if sentiment shifts in favor of the bulls and EUR/USD takes out overhead resistance at 1.0600/1.0625, buyers may regain control of price action, paving the way for a rally towards 1.0765, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October slump.

Eager to gain insights into the euro's future direction and the fundamental drivers that will shape the outlook in the months ahead? Explore the details in our free Q4 trading forecast!

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

EUR/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

USD/JPY FORECAST – TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY lacked directional conviction on Thursday, despite the surge in U.S. rates. While rising U.S. Treasury yields offered support to the U.S. dollar, the yen experienced heightened demand due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. This juxtaposition created a neutral trading environment for the exchange rate. Although both the yen and the U.S. dollar are commonly perceived as safe-haven assets, the yen tends to be favored during periods of elevated market uncertainty.

From a technical analysis perspective, USD/JPY remains firmly entrenched in a robust uptrend, although it appears to be undergoing a phase of consolidation at the moment. In any case, caution is warranted given the pair's proximity to the critical 150.00 level. In 2022 and 2023, the Japanese government took steps to defend the country's currency against further depreciation when this threshold was breached.

In the event that Tokyo decides not to intervene for now and USD/JPY breaks above 150.00 decisively, upward momentum could gather pace, setting the stage for a rally towards the 2022 highs at 151.95. On further strength, the bulls may muster the impetus to challenge channel resistance near 152.30.

On the other hand, if prices get rejected lower and initiate a pullback, initial support is found within the range of 149.25 to 148.90. Clearing this floor might attract fresh sellers to the market, creating favorable conditions for a potential descent toward 147.30, followed by 146.00.

For a thorough analysis of the Japanese yen's fundamental and technical prospects, download the Q4 trading forecast today.

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout
Gold Price Forecast: Geopolitics Steal Show from Yields as XAU/USD Eyes Breakout
2023-10-19 18:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Can US Data Provide the Catalyst for FX Intervention?
USD/JPY Update: Can US Data Provide the Catalyst for FX Intervention?
2023-10-19 14:32:43
US Dollar (DXY) Driven Higher by Soaring Bond Yields, Fed Chair Powell Up Next
US Dollar (DXY) Driven Higher by Soaring Bond Yields, Fed Chair Powell Up Next
2023-10-19 13:00:05
Euro Price Update: Fed Speakers to Guide EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Rises
Euro Price Update: Fed Speakers to Guide EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Rises
2023-10-19 11:42:40
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 5h
Last updated: Oct 19, 2023