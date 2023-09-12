USD/CAD Price Forecast: Crude Oil & BoC Remnants Keep Loonie Elevated

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Clambers Near Peak as US Dollar and Euro Pause Ahead of US CPI and ECB
2023-09-12 05:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: USD/CNH Retraces From October 2022 Peak, EUR/USD Stabilises
2023-09-12 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Clambers Near Peak as US Dollar and Euro Pause Ahead of US CPI and ECB
2023-09-12 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Reversal Technical Warning Signs Brew, Retail Traders Still Bearish
2023-09-07 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious mood ahead of US CPI, JPY on watch amid BoJ’s Ueda comments
2023-09-11 02:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 All Come Under Selling Pressure
2023-09-07 09:30:09
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Update: Falling Resistance, Symmetrical Triangle in Focus
2023-09-12 02:00:00
Gold Price at Make-or-Break Point with Trendline Resistance Up Ahead, XAU/USD Levels
2023-09-11 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Unemployment Ticks Higher as Total Earnings Remains Sticky, GBP/USD Slides
2023-09-12 06:36:36
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Anticipation Ramps Up for Pound Traders
2023-09-11 10:58:07
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Slips After BoJ Talk, EUR/JPY Eyes ECB Rate Decision
2023-09-11 13:00:22
US Dollar on the Ropes with Yen Leading the Way. AUD, NZD and GBP Piled In
2023-09-11 06:00:00
More View More
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Crude Oil & BoC Remnants Keep Loonie Elevated

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Crude Oil & BoC Remnants Keep Loonie Elevated

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

USD/CAD ANLAYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Quiet trading anticipated today.
  • US CPI under the spotlight tomorrow.
  • USD/CAD negative divergence progresses.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

CANADIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Canadian dollar has managed to maintain strength against the USD in a week with little Canadian specific economic data. Last week’s Bank of Canada (BoC) rate announcement saw Governor Macklem leave the door open to additional hikes should incoming data necessitate. Subsequently, the local balance of trade and labor reports outlined the economies resilience and sustained upside pressures on inflation from an average earnings lens. Higher crude oil prices are also favorable for the CAD while supplementing the inflation narrative that could prompt the aforementioned hike early next year. This is reflected in BoC interest rate expectations (refer to table below) which have been ‘hawkishly’ re-priced to suggest a 10bps peak from 5bps just last week.

BANK OF CANADA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Considering the trading day is relatively light, focus will shift to the rest of the week (see economic calendar below) covering key US data. US CPI tomorrow could set the tone to Friday’s close with many analysts hinting at a potential upside surprise on the core print.

USD/CAD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/CAD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily USD/CAD price action shows bearish/negative divergence developing as the pair holds below the 1.3600 psychological handle. That being said, a strong US CPI release could provide bulls with another run up above this zone while a weaker inflation report could bring 1.3500 back into consideration.

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3700
  • 1.3668
  • 1.3600

Key support levels:

  • 1.3561
  • 1.3500

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently SHORT on USD/CAD , with 62% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing). Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect USD/CAD sentiment and outlook!

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

UK Unemployment Ticks Higher as Total Earnings Remains Sticky, GBP/USD Slides
UK Unemployment Ticks Higher as Total Earnings Remains Sticky, GBP/USD Slides
2023-09-12 06:36:36
Australian Dollar Holds High Ground as US Dollar Slips. Will Rates Drive AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Holds High Ground as US Dollar Slips. Will Rates Drive AUD/USD?
2023-09-12 00:30:00
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on US Dollar’s Slump, Dead Cat Bounce Ahead of US CPI?
AUD/USD, NZD/USD Soar on US Dollar’s Slump, Dead Cat Bounce Ahead of US CPI?
2023-09-11 17:00:00
Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates
Euro Outlook: Dollar Decline Lifts EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Consolidates
2023-09-11 15:13:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023
USD/CAD
Bearish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Sep 12, 2023