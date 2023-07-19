 Skip to Content
Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
2023-07-19 04:30:00
Retail and Institutional Sentiment in EUR/USD and GBP/USD Diverges Further
2023-07-18 11:12:14
2023-07-18 11:12:14
Sentiment Awaiting Cues from Key US Earnings Releases Ahead: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, Natural Gas
2023-07-18 02:00:00
2023-07-18 02:00:00
Crude Oil Price Rolls Over on China Growth Woes and Libya Re-open. Lower WTI?
2023-07-18 00:30:00
2023-07-18 00:30:00
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Dow and CAC40 Move Higher but the Nikkei 225 Continues to Struggle
2023-07-18 09:00:17
2023-07-18 09:00:17
Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What's Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?
2023-07-19 03:00:00
2023-07-19 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: $1980 Beckons but Are Bulls Ready to Take Control?
2023-07-18 10:00:11
2023-07-18 10:00:11
UK (GBP) Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Troubles Pound
2023-07-19 06:45:23
2023-07-19 06:45:23
Catch-up Gain in Value Sectors Overnight, Focus Remains on US Earnings: DJIA, NZD/USD,GBP/USD
2023-07-19 02:00:00
2023-07-19 02:00:00
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Hugs Fibonacci Support, EUR/JPY Eyes Key Resistance
2023-07-18 16:00:00
2023-07-18 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Mar 27, 2023 when USD/JPY traded near 131.67.
2023-07-18 13:23:37
2023-07-18 13:23:37
UK (GBP) Breaking News: UK CPI Miss Troubles Pound

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

POUND STERLING ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • UK CPI comes off 30-year highs.
  • Drop in core inflation reduced peak rate figure.
  • Pound down over 0.5% on GBP/USD and EUR/GBP.
GBPUSD & EUR/GBP FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The British pound slipped after the UK CPI report (see economic calendar below) missed estimates on both headline and core inflation respectively falling from 30-year highs. The key focus was the core inflation print (6.9%) that could indicate a possible peak in the inflation cycle and the impact of the aggressive monetary policy adopted by the Bank of England (BoE). As welcome sign for many UK consumers are the reduction in PPI data which could indicate further decline in inflationary pressures to come.

Breaking down the inflation basket, several items remain sticky including alcohol and tobacco, clothing and footwear, Housing and household services of which owner occupiers' housing costs and communication which all pushed higher on a YoY basis. The decline in transport and fuels was probably the most noteworthy with fuel prices falling by 22.7% in 2023 (up until June) with the transports segment retracting 1.7% relative to the 1.3% in May 2023.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Macro Fundamentals

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

UK ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Looking at interest rate expectation from the BoE below, there remains a preference towards a 50bps rate hike in August of roughly 58% but the peak rate has since declined from around 6.15% to marginally above 6%. With no more significant UK economic data to come prior to the BoE rat announcement, the major GBP crosses are likely to be driven by both US and eurozone factors alike. Later today, EZ CPI is scheduled alongside US building permit data and the BoE’s Ramsden.

BANK OF ENGLAND INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily cable chart above shows the immediate selloff in the pound against the greenback now below the 1.3000 psychological handle, extending its move out of the overbought zone on the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Key resistance levels:

  • 1.3143
  • 1.3000

Key support levels:

  • 1.2900
  • 1.2848
  • Trendline support
  • 1.2680

BEARISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (GBP/USD)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net SHORT on GBP/USD with 67% of traders holding short positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term downside bias.

EUR/GBP DAILY CHART

image4.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

EUR/GBP rallied post-release and now trades above the June swing high at 0.8658. Although the RSI approaching the overbought region, there is still room for further upside possibly around the 0.8700 – 0.8750 resistance zone.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.8719
  • 0.8700

Key support levels:

  • 0.8658
  • 50-day MA (yellow)

BULLISH IG CLIENT SENTIMENT (EUR/GBP)

IG Client Sentiment Data (IGCS) shows retail traders are currently net LONG on GBP/USD with 62% of traders holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term upside bias.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
Euro Ahead Euro Area CPI: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY Price Setups
2023-07-19 04:30:00
Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What's Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?
2023-07-19 03:00:00
Gold Jumps After Tepid US Retail Sales; What’s Next for XAU/USD After Reverse H&S Target Met?
2023-07-19 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Soars as Inflation Beat Drives More RBNZ Tightening Bets
2023-07-18 23:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Soars as Inflation Beat Drives More RBNZ Tightening Bets
2023-07-18 23:00:00
US Dollar Dancing on Horizontal Support ahead of Fed Decision Next Week
2023-07-18 18:01:00
US Dollar Dancing on Horizontal Support ahead of Fed Decision Next Week
2023-07-18 18:01:00
