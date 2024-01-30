FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
Euro (EUR/USD) Pares Recent Losses After German and Euro Area Q4 GDP Releases
2024-01-30 10:31:22
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Pullback Sharply after Oil Tanker Strike, Caution Grows
2024-01-30 09:13:04
Crude Oil Prices Slip After Strong Run, Market Awaits US’ Jordan Response
2024-01-29 14:00:49
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Resume their March Higher
2024-01-30 12:30:49
​​​​Dow and Nasdaq 100 at Record Highs, while the Russell 2000 Continues to Rebound
2024-01-23 11:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100
2024-01-30 17:00:00
IMF Upgrades Global Growth as Major Economies Show Resilience
2024-01-30 15:41:44
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Holds Above 1.2600 As Year’s First Central Bank Meets Near
2024-01-30 14:00:13
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100
2024-01-30 17:00:00
Euro Area avoids a Technical Recession, Microsoft Earnings Now Key
2024-01-30 13:29:59
More View More
FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100

FOMC Preview – Price Action Setups on Gold, USD/JPY and Nasdaq 100

Diego Colman, Contributing Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

NASDAQ 100, USD/JPY, GOLD FORECAST

  • The Fed’s monetary policy announcement will steal the spotlight on Wednesday
  • No interest rate changes are expected, but the central bank is likely to update its forward guidance
  • This article analyzes the technical outlook for gold prices, USD/JPY and the Nasdaq 100
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Diego Colman
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

Most Read: Gold Price Forecast - Fed Decision to Guide Trend, Critical Levels For XAU/USD

The Federal Reserve is set to unveil its first monetary policy decision of the year this Wednesday. This high-profile event is likely to trigger higher-than-normal volatility in the upcoming trading sessions, so traders should be prepared for the possibility of treacherous market conditions and, perhaps, wild price swings.

According to consensus expectations, the Fed is likely to maintain its key interest rate unchanged, within the present range of 5.25% to 5.50%. The institution led by Jerome Powell may also opt to drop its tightening bias from the post-meeting statement, effectively and officially signaling a transition towards an easing stance.

While economic resilience argues for retaining a hawkish tilt, the central bank could begin leaning towards a more dovish approach, fearing that delaying a “pivot” may inflict needless damage to the labor market. Acting early, essentially, mitigates the risk of having to implement more extreme accommodative measures when the economy has already begun to roll over.

Access a well-rounded view of the U.S. dollar’s outlook by securing your complimentary copy of the Q1 forecast!

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

It’s still an open question whether the central bank will lay the groundwork for the first rate cut in the March meeting, but if it subtly endorses this trajectory, yields, especially short-dated ones, could see a precipitous retracement. Such an outcome could bode well for stocks and gold prices but would be bearish for the U.S. dollar.

In the event of the FOMC leaning on the hawkish side to maintain flexibility and ample room to maneuver, yields and the U.S. dollar will be well positioned for a strong rally, as traders unwind dovish bets on the monetary policy outlook. This scenario may create a challenging backdrop for both the equity market and gold prices.

Wondering how retail positioning can shape gold prices? Our sentiment guide provides the answers you are looking for—don't miss out, download the guide now!

Gold Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -3% -1%
Weekly -3% -10% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Gold climbed above trendline resistance on Monday but has struggled to sustain the breakout, with prices retracing previously accumulated gains on Tuesday. If the pullback intensifies and results in a drop below the 50-day SMA, we could soon see a retest of $2,005. On further weakness, all eyes will be on $1,990.

On the other hand, if buyers return and spark a meaningful rebound, the first line of defense against a bullish offensive appears at $2,050, followed by $2,065. Further upward momentum from this juncture could potentially establish the conditions for a rally toward $2,065.

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a computer Description automatically generated

Gold Price Chart Created Using TradingView

For a complete overview of the Japanese yen’s technical and fundamental outlook, make sure to download our complimentary quarterly forecast!

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY sold off earlier in the week but managed to rebound off the 100-day simple moving average – key technical floor. If gains pick up impetus over the coming days, primary resistance is positioned at 148.20, followed by 149.00. Looking higher, the crosshairs will be on the 150.00 handle.

In case of a bearish reversal, initial support appears at 147.40. Prices are likely to stabilize in this area during a retracement and on a retest, but if a breakdown occurs at some point, the exchange rate will have fewer obstacles to gravitate toward the 146.00 handle.

USD/JPY TECHNICAL CHART

A screenshot of a graph Description automatically generated

USD/JPY Chart Created Using TradingView

If you're looking for an in-depth analysis of U.S. equity indices, our first-quarter stock market trading forecast is packed with great fundamental and technical insights. Get it now!

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

While the Nasdaq 100 remains entrenched in a solid uptrend, there are signs that a correction could be on the horizon in light of overbought market conditions and the index’s proximity to a significant resistance zone near 17,790. In the event of a large pullback, support lies at 17,450, followed by 17,150.

Conversely, if the bulls maintain their dominance in the market and successfully propel prices above resistance at 17,790, FOMO mentality is likely to pull skeptical investors off the sidelines and boost sentiment, setting the stage for a possible rally above the psychological 18,000 level.

NASDAQ 100 TECHNICAL CHART

A screen shot of a graph Description automatically generated

Nasdaq 100 Chart Created Using TradingView

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Holds Above 1.2600 As Year’s First Central Bank Meets Near
GBP/USD Holds Above 1.2600 As Year’s First Central Bank Meets Near
2024-01-30 14:00:13
Euro (EUR/USD) Pares Recent Losses After German and Euro Area Q4 GDP Releases
Euro (EUR/USD) Pares Recent Losses After German and Euro Area Q4 GDP Releases
2024-01-30 10:31:22
Fed Preview – What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the U.S. Dollar, Yields and Stocks?
Fed Preview – What’s Ahead for Gold Prices, the U.S. Dollar, Yields and Stocks?
2024-01-29 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch Ahead of Fed Decision
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD on Breakdown Watch Ahead of Fed Decision
2024-01-29 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024
US Tech 100
Clock icon 35m
Last updated: Jan 30, 2024