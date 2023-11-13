AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Kohler Reinforces Aussie Dollar

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Heavyweight Data and Fed Chatter to Direct EUR/USD This Week
2023-11-13 11:31:51
Market Week Ahead: Gold Slides, Markets Turn Risk-On, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptos Jump
2023-11-12 17:00:31
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Eyeing a Rebound After Slipping Below 200-Day MA
2023-11-09 19:23:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Week Ahead: Gold Slides, Markets Turn Risk-On, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptos Jump
2023-11-12 17:00:31
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips Lower After Fed Powell’s Warning, UST 30-Year Bond Sale Flop
2023-11-10 12:00:32
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Tentative as Key UK & US Data Looms
2023-11-13 07:03:52
Market Week Ahead: Gold Slides, Markets Turn Risk-On, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptos Jump
2023-11-12 17:00:31
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Nears Thirty-Year Peak As US Inflation Data Loom
2023-11-13 14:30:37
Crude Oil, Mexican Peso Forecast: WTI Eyes $75 Level, Banxico Pivots
2023-11-10 01:45:00
More View More
AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Kohler Reinforces Aussie Dollar

AUD/USD Price Forecast: RBA Kohler Reinforces Aussie Dollar

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • RBA’s Kohler and China new yuan loans beat couple to sustain AUD.
  • RBA pricing remains open for future rate hikes.
  • AUD/USD cautious ahead of US CPI tomorrow.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Australian dollar Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar has benefitted from a hawkish narrative presented by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Kohler earlier this morning. The Assistant Governor highlighted the path to bring down inflationary pressures in Australia may be tougher than expected. As with the United States, a tight labor market has been a key contributor to elevated inflation in Australia. Money markets have therefore kept the door open for an additional interest rate hike in 2024 (refer to table below) as investors await further incoming data.

RBA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

China’s new yuan loans were released early in the European trading session and although the figure fell sharply from the prior print, new yuan loans exceeded forecasts coming in at CNY738.4B vs CNY665B expected. This comes in an environment where the Chinese government has flooded the local market with cash while easing monetary policy conditions by cutting interest rates. Inflation has been falling and commodity linked pro-growth currencies like the AUD require a strong Chinese economy to gain traction against the USD.

While there is little in the way of economic data today barring some Fed speak, the week ahead (see economic calendar) is scattered with potentially market moving releases including US CPI and Australian labor data. Both sets of reports will help markets evaluate the overall messaging by the respective central banks as per recent commentary from officials.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Yet another failure by AUD bulls at the 0.6500 psychological resistance level now keeps the pair below the 50-day moving average (yellow) and above the 0.6358 key support zone. The current daily candle looks to be forming a long upper wick and should this candle close in this fashion, further downside may ensure for AUD/USD.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6500
  • 0.6459
  • 50-day MA

Key support levels:

  • 0.6358
  • 0.6272

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED (AUD/USD)

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 82% of traders currently holding long positions.

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect AUD/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Nears Thirty-Year Peak As US Inflation Data Loom
USD/JPY Nears Thirty-Year Peak As US Inflation Data Loom
2023-11-13 14:30:37
Euro (EUR) Latest: Heavyweight Data and Fed Chatter to Direct EUR/USD This Week
Euro (EUR) Latest: Heavyweight Data and Fed Chatter to Direct EUR/USD This Week
2023-11-13 11:31:51
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Tentative as Key UK & US Data Looms
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Tentative as Key UK & US Data Looms
2023-11-13 07:03:52
Market Week Ahead: Gold Slides, Markets Turn Risk-On, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptos Jump
Market Week Ahead: Gold Slides, Markets Turn Risk-On, GBP/USD, EUR/USD, Cryptos Jump
2023-11-12 17:00:31
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 13, 2023