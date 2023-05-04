 Skip to Content
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Prices and Outlooks
2023-05-03 11:00:04
2023-05-03 11:00:04
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Crude Oil Extends Slide in Asia; Is This Capitulation?
2023-05-04 03:30:00
2023-05-04 03:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: As Losses Mount, Retail Traders Become More Bullish
2023-04-26 23:00:00
2023-04-26 23:00:00
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Gold Clocks New Peaks Post Fed Hike as Oil Collapse Rattles Markets. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-05-04 02:00:00
2023-05-04 02:00:00
Sterling Update: GBP Takes Back Seat Ahead of Fed, ECB Meetings
2023-05-03 12:30:41
2023-05-03 12:30:41
US Dollar Action Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-05-03 03:30:00
2023-05-03 03:30:00
Has Japanese Yen Weakened Enough? USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY Price Action
2023-05-04 06:30:00
2023-05-04 06:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Japanese Yen Set for Safe Haven vs FOMC Battle
2023-05-03 07:55:46
2023-05-03 07:55:46
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Pro-growth Aussie Struggles to Capitalize on Dovish Fed

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Stellar Australian balance of trade data yet to translate through to AUD upside as global factors dominate market movement.
  • US labor data under the spotlight later today.
  • AUD/USD falling wedge could give bulls hope short-term.
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar is stuck between two opposing forces with the Fed’s ‘pause’ narrative gaining traction and global recessionary fears limiting Aussie upside. Yesterday, the Fed expectedly increased rates by 25bps with a dovish slant after Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated “we feel like we are close, or maybe even there, fuddling market pricing with the implied fed funds futures now pointing to a total of 78bps of rate cuts by year end. That being said, the banking crisis is growing with PacWest the next in the firing line.

Concerns around economic growth and a looming recession are increasing which does not bode well for the AUD. Being a commodity linked currency, any pessimism towards growth generally weighs on the Aussie dollar.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Earlier this morning, Australia’s trade balance figures surprised to the upside hitting a surplus of A$15.27 billion in March largely driven by iron ore and coal exports. While this is a positive for the local economy, external uncertainty is gripping financial markets leaving the AUD in limbo for now. Later today, focus will shift to the US once more and hone in on jobs data ahead of Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report to see whether jobless claims correlate with either the prior ADP employment change or JOLTs numbers.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Daily AUD/USD price action shows the pair contained within a short-term falling wedge pattern (black) and could point to impending upside should AUD bulls break above wedge resistance. If the banking crisis can be repressed, investors may look to be more risk seeking leaving riskier currencies like the AUD in a favorable position.

Key resistance levels:

  • 200-day MA (blue)
  • 0.6700/Wedge resistance
  • 50-day MA (yellow)

Key support levels:

  • 0.6620
  • 0.6565/Wedge support

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on AUD/USD, with 68% of traders currently holding long positions. At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting but due to recent changes in long and short positioning, we arrive at a short-term bullish disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

