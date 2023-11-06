AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Looks to RBA for Guidance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short EUR/USD for the first time since Aug 30, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-11-03 16:23:36
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 Continue to Rally​​​​
2023-11-02 10:30:42
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
2023-11-05 13:00:58
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Clinging to Post-BoE Gains
2023-11-03 07:58:59
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Slips but AUD/USD Breaks Out After Fed, NFP Ahead
2023-11-02 18:30:00
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus Talk
2023-11-01 11:42:09
More View More
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Looks to RBA for Guidance

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Looks to RBA for Guidance

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD ANALYSIS & TALKING POINTS

  • Weaker US dollar propping up AUD after Friday’s NFP.
  • RBA expected to hike rates by 25bps tomorrow.
  • AUD/USD holding above key 0.65 support handle.

Elevate your trading skills and gain a competitive edge. Get your hands on the Australian dollar Q4 outlook today for exclusive insights into key market catalysts that should be on every trader's radar.

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Australian dollar has held onto last week’s gains after the US Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report missed estimates causing a dip in US Treasury yields. Implied Fed funds futures show a dovish repricing of interest rate expectations to roughly 95bps of cumulative rate cuts by December 2024 vs 60bps just a few weeks ago. This may an overreaction as one data print does not make a trend and further confirmation will be required in the coming months.

Earlier this morning (see economic calendar below), Australian job ads and inflation gauge figures slumped and could point to turnaround in the economy as tight monetary policy take ahold. Although low impact data, this could have an impact on tomorrow’s Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) rate decision that currently has money markets pricing in a 60% chance of a rate hike (refer to table below).

Consensus is for a rate hike after persistent high inflation plagues the economy but with global recessionary fears gaining traction, will this deter central bank officials from hiking again? After keeping rates on hold (4.1%) from June this year, a jump could see the AUD back up around the 0.6600 level.

AUD/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

RBA INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image2.png

Source: Refinitiv

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily AUD/USD price action above is slowly approaching the overbought zone as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) but has more room to appreciate. As mentioned above, short-term directional bias will be determined by the RBA tomorrow. A rate pause could see the pair slip back below 0.6500 once more and a hike could bring into consideration the 200-day moving average (blue)/0.6596 resistance zone respectively.

Key resistance levels:

  • 0.6596/200-day MA

Key support levels:

  • 0.6500
  • 0.6459
  • 50-day moving average (yellow)

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BULLISH (AUD/USD)

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net LONG on AUD/USD, with 59% of traders currently holding long positions.

Download the latest sentiment guide (below) to see how daily and weekly positional changes affect AUD/USD sentiment and outlook.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: Investors Capitalize on Weak NFPs
2023-11-05 13:00:58
US Breaking News: NFP Disappointment Sinks USD, Gold Bid
US Breaking News: NFP Disappointment Sinks USD, Gold Bid
2023-11-03 12:50:48
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Clinging to Post-BoE Gains
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Clinging to Post-BoE Gains
2023-11-03 07:58:59
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 45m
Last updated: Nov 6, 2023