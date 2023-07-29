Euro Forecast: Volatile EUR/USD Calms as EUR/JPY Fully Recovers Losses

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Stumbles Against a Resurgent US Dollar and Japanese Yen – EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Latest
2023-07-28 10:02:41
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/USD for the first time since Jul 06, 2023 when EUR/USD traded near 1.09.
2023-07-27 16:23:34
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally in Focus as Retail Traders Turn Net-Short for First Time Since April
2023-07-27 23:00:00
WTI and Brent Take a Pause Ahead of the Fed, Fireworks Ahead?
2023-07-26 15:01:47
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax Hits New Intraday Record, Dow Edges Higher, Nikkei Holds on After BoJ Decision
2023-07-28 09:30:14
DAX, Dow Latest: FOMC, ECB, US GDP and Earnings Spur on Advances
2023-07-27 17:00:26
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Look for Support After Strong US Growth Propels the Dollar Higher
2023-07-28 11:39:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Slumps After Better-Than-Expected US Growth Revealed
2023-07-27 15:30:23
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY?
2023-07-27 03:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Turns Positive: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Latest
2023-07-26 11:00:26
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Drops as BOJ Keeps Policy Unchanged: What’s Next for USD/JPY?
2023-07-28 03:40:00
More View More
Euro Forecast: Volatile EUR/USD Calms as EUR/JPY Fully Recovers Losses

Euro Forecast: Volatile EUR/USD Calms as EUR/JPY Fully Recovers Losses

Richard Snow, Strategist
What's on this page

EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Weekly Forecast:

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

ECB Officials Eye September Meeting for Final Rate Hike

One day after the ECB voted to raise benchmark interest rates by 25-basis points members of the governing council have already come forward to talk about the September meeting. ECB dove, Yannis Stournaras struggles to see another hike but if the committee does vote in favour of one, it will be the last. Fellow dove, Gediminas Simkus hinted we are close or potentially already at the peak while on the other side of the divide, Bostjan Vasle saw the possibility of a hike or pause. Therefore, it appears the hawkish undertones previously supporting the euro are disappearing.

Next week Monday EU core inflation data is due and after Junes slight rise, the battle is still far from over. ECB officials will be hoping that encouraging inflation data is forthcoming, particularly at a time when growth in the euro area has stagnated. The Q1 print of 0% growth is expected to see a marginal improvement of 0.1% - extending the period of low/zero growth.

image1.png

Looking at the weekly EUR/USD chart, the broader uptrend since October 2022 continue to edge higher in a rather choppy fashion, characterised by extended periods of declines and advances with the overall direction pointing higher still.

At the end of the week price action is likely to close the week lower but a late pullback could see the pair close above the late January swing high of 1.1033. Failure to do so may entertain a continuation of the bearish directional move after reversing off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement relating to the 2021 – 2022 major selloff. Price action is likely to take early direction from the EU inflation and GDP data before gauges of US economic performance offer an opportunity to extend the current hot streak. If the data is likely to follow recent trends, EUR/USD could come under pressure at the start of the week.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Top Trading Opportunities in this Quarter
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Fails to Deliver Upon Breakdown, Fully Recovering Lost Ground

EUR/JPY ended the week in rather volatile fashion as speculation built ahead of Friday’s Band of Japan interest rate meeting that there could be a policy tweak. Naturally, the most likely adjustment would be another tweak to the Bank’s yield curve control measures and that is precisely what the market got.

Allowing the yield on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond to rise in excess of the prior 0.5% cap is viewed as the first step towards policy normalization. As such, the Yen appreciated against the euro, trading comfortably below 153.45 in the lead up to the announcement. Fast forward to Friday afternoon (UK time) and the pair has recovered all of Thursday’s losses.

Nevertheless, the appearance of what appears to be a double top, remains in play despite the failed attempt at a breakout. A retest of channel support, this time as resistance, could provide an opportunity for bears into next week, especially if EU inflation cools.

As the ECB nears the end of the rate hiking cycle and the BoJ contemplates tapering ultra-loose measures, EUR/JPY is one to watch into the end of the year. In the coming week, Japanese related data is scarce apart form the minutes of Friday’s meeting which is due Wednesday.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Economic Calendar

image4.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: All Stations Go for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
Australian Dollar Forecast: All Stations Go for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY
2023-07-28 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP as the BoE Looms Large
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP as the BoE Looms Large
2023-07-28 16:00:15
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Overly Optimistic Sentiment Poses a Minor Setback Risk
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Overly Optimistic Sentiment Poses a Minor Setback Risk
2023-07-23 08:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Will Powell Quell the Recent USD Resurgence?
US Dollar Forecast: Will Powell Quell the Recent USD Resurgence?
2023-07-23 01:00:32
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023
EUR/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 28, 2023