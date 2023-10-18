 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Continues to be Guided by the US Dollar
2023-10-18 11:27:51
US Dollar Steadies as Treasury Yields Surge, WTI Crude Gains and EUR/USD Firms
2023-10-18 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steadies as Treasury Yields Surge, WTI Crude Gains and EUR/USD Firms
2023-10-18 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Stars Remain Aligned for Further Strength, Key WTI Levels
2023-10-17 17:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Indices Moving Higher Despite Fears of Widening Middle East Conflict​​​​
2023-10-17 09:41:49
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: Tensions Rise Ahead of Biden Visit, Gold Extends Gains
2023-10-18 08:04:39
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Treasury Yields Rise and US Dollar Firms. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-18 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Breaking News: Pound Unmoved After UK CPI Beat
2023-10-18 06:35:26
UK Breaking News: UK Earnings Ease in August, Sterling Heads Lower
2023-10-17 06:34:03
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Steadies as Treasury Yields Surge, WTI Crude Gains and EUR/USD Firms
2023-10-18 03:30:00
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Update
2023-10-17 14:50:21
More View More
Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Continues to be Guided by the US Dollar

Euro (EUR) Update: EUR/USD Continues to be Guided by the US Dollar

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Middle East tensions rise, President Biden visits Israel, Fed speakers on tap.
  • EUR/USD is starting to look trapped in a range.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

The final Euro Area y/y core inflation reading (September) printed met initial expectations of 4.5%, down from 5.3% in August, while headline inflation fell to 4.3% against a prior month’s print of 5.2%. The Euro barely moved after the release with markets instead looking at other macro-economic drivers.

image1.png

While there is a lack of high-value economic data releases over the rest of the trading session, there are five Federal Reserve members scheduled to speak later in the session, ahead of next week’s pre-FOMC meeting blackout.

DailyFX Calendar

Financial markets are looking away from macro data releases and towards the increasingly volatile situation in the Middle East. US President Joe Biden arrived in Israel today for talks with PM Benjamin Netanyahu, but his meeting with Palestinian, Egyptian, and Jordan Heads of State was abruptly canceled last night after a hospital in the Gaza Strip was hit by missiles, reportedly fired by Israel. As fighting between the two sides escalates, traders are shunning a range of markets for haven assets, notably gold.

With little to help steer the Euro, EUR/USD trading is being driven by the US dollar. The greenback is marginally higher today, but EUR/USD looks caught in a short-term range between 1.0450 and 1.0630. A confirmed break below the 20-day simple moving average will add downside pressure on the pair and leave the 1.0500 to 1.0516 zone as the first area of support. Below here 1.0450 comes into play.

Learn How to Range Trade with ir Free Guide Below

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – October 18, 2023

image2.png

Retail trader data shows 63.43% of traders are net-long EUR/USD with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.73 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.14% lower than yesterday and 1.43% higher than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.20% higher than yesterday and 6.72% lower than last week.

See How Daily and Weekly Changes in Sentiment Affect EUR/USD

EUR/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 2% -1%
Weekly 3% -1% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

All Charts via TradingView

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Breaking News: Pound Unmoved After UK CPI Beat
GBP Breaking News: Pound Unmoved After UK CPI Beat
2023-10-18 06:35:26
New Zealand Dollar Up After China Data Beat; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD, AUD/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Up After China Data Beat; NZD/USD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD, AUD/NZD
2023-10-18 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Jumps After China GDP Beat; What’s Next for AUD/USD?
Australian Dollar Jumps After China GDP Beat; What’s Next for AUD/USD?
2023-10-18 02:08:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Treasury Yields Rise and US Dollar Firms. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Treasury Yields Rise and US Dollar Firms. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-18 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 36m
Last updated: Oct 18, 2023