 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report
2023-12-22 12:00:31
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Surges on Supply Chain Concerns as Red Sea Disruptions Intensify
2023-12-18 17:42:39
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Steady after Wednesday’s Losses
2023-12-21 11:00:16
Dow and Nasdaq 100 hold firm, while Nikkei 225 Rallies
2023-12-19 11:00:37
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
2023-12-22 14:02:54
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
GBP Breaking News: CPI Miss Aligns UK With Other Economies
2023-12-20 08:08:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
US Dollar on Breakdown Watch After Fed Pivot, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-12-19 17:05:00
More View More
Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report

Euro (EUR) Posts a Fresh Multi-Month High Ahead of US Inflation Report

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • EUR/USD back above 1.1000.
  • US core PCE is the last data event of the year.

Learn how to trade the most active fx-pair with our complimentary guide

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Most Read: US Dollar (DXY) Latest: Markets Ignore Fed Rate Pushback, GBP/USD and EUR/USD

The Euro continues this week’s move higher against a weakening US dollar and is touching levels last seen over four months ago. The single currency is higher against a range of currencies this week as markets pare back elevated rate cut expectations. In comparison, the US dollar keeps moving lower with the US dollar index back at levels last seen at the end of July. US Treasury yields are also pressing against multi-month lows as traders front-run a series of US rate cuts next year. According to the latest CME predictions, the Fed is set to cut rates by 25 basis points at seven FOMC meetings next year.

image1.png

US Dollar Index Daily Chart with Bearish Pennant Breakout

image2.png

Later today the November US core PCE data will be released, the last heavyweight data event before the market closes down for the festive break. Core PCE y/y is seen falling from 3.5% to 3.3%. A reading below forecast could see the US dollar tumble further.

image3.png

The daily EUR/USD chart retains a positive outlook and may test the 1.1075-1.1095 area when the markets return back to normal at the start of next year. All three simple moving averages are supportive and while the CCI indicator suggests the pair are overbought, the reading is not in extreme territory yet. A continuation of the recent multi-week series of higher lows and higher highs looks likely.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Using TradingView

IG retail trader data shows 34.53% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.90 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 16.38% lower than yesterday and 0.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 18.51% higher than yesterday and 10.53% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

To See What This Means for EUR/USD, Download the Full Report Below

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 5% -2%
Weekly -7% 9% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
US PCE Price Index Declines Adding Further Pressure on the DXY as Gold Rises to $2070/oz
2023-12-22 14:02:54
USD Price Forecast: DXY Faces Barrage of US Data
USD Price Forecast: DXY Faces Barrage of US Data
2023-12-22 06:50:25
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Sinks, Holds on For Dear Life, Setups on Gold, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2023-12-21 23:00:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USD/JPY May Struggle to Find Acceptance Below the 142.00 mark
2023-12-21 19:51:43
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 32m
Last updated: Dec 22, 2023