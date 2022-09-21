 Skip to content
SPX, Nasdaq, USD: Delayed Boom, 'Pain,' After September FOMC
2022-09-21
Euro (EUR/USD) Wilts Again As Putin Ups Ante, Forcing Focus From Fed
2022-09-21
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low
2022-09-21
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Consolidate Ahead of FOMC
2022-09-20
Dow Jones, DAX 40 Limp into FOMC as Growth Concerns Weigh on Risk Appetite
2022-09-20
Fed Hikes Rates by 75 bp to Curb Inflation. What’s Next for Gold, USD & Bitcoin?
2022-09-21
Gold Prices Brace for the Federal Reserve, Will Chair Jerome Powell Damage XAU/USD?
2022-09-21
FOMC Decision Scenarios and Potential S&P 500, Dollar Impact
2022-09-21
Monthly Forex Seasonality – September 2022: US Dollar Stronger; Gold & Stocks Weaker
2022-09-20
Breaking News: Mobilization Declaration by President Putin Spooks Markets, Risk Off
2022-09-21
Canadian Dollar Sinks as US Dollar Climbs Ahead of Fed Conclave. Where to for USD/CAD?
2022-09-21
Crude Oil Price to Eye January Low on Failure to Defend Monthly Low

David Song, Strategist

Crude Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil holds above the weekly low ($81.73) after showing a limited reaction to the smaller-than-expected rise in US inventories, but failure to defend the monthly range may push crude towards the January low ($74.27) as it appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($91.27).

The price of oil appears to have reversed course ahead of the moving average as it struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($81.20), and it remains to be seen if the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will respond to falling crude prices as the group reverts to its prior production schedule.

Data prints coming out of the US may encourage OPEC to no longer boost production as oil inventories increase for the third consecutive week, with stockpiles climbing 1.142M in the week ending September 16 versus forecasts for a 2.161M rise.

The development may reinforce OPEC’s expectations for robust demand as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) states that “in 2023, expectations for healthy global economic growth, combined with anticipated improvements in the containment of COVID-19 in China, are expected to boost oil consumption,” and the group may endorse a wait-and-see approach at the next Ministerial Meeting on October 5 as the rising interest rate environment across advanced economies dampens the outlook for global growth.

Until then, the price of oil may face headwinds if it fails to defend the monthly low ($81.20), but current market conditions may limit the downside risk for crude as US production remains below pre-pandemic levels.

A deeper look at the figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) show weekly field production printing at 12,100K for the four week, and expectations for strong demand along with indications of limited supply may act as a backstop for crude as OPEC reverts to its prior production schedule.

With that said, the price of oil may consolidate ahead of the next OPEC meeting as it appears to be unfazed by the data prints coming out of the US, but failure to defend the monthly range may push crude towards the January low ($74.27) as it appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA ($91.27).

Crude Oil Price Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • The price of oil appears to have reversed course ahead of the 50-Day SMA ($91.27) as it trades back below the $84.20 (78.6% expansion) to $84.60 (78.6% expansion) region, with a move below the monthly low ($81.20) opening up the Fibonacci overlap around $78.50 (61.8% expansion) to $79.80 (61.8% expansion).
  • Next area of interest comes in around $76.50 (50% retracement) to $76.90 (50% retracement) area following by the $73.20 (38.2% expansion) to $74.40 (50% expansion) region, which lines up with the January low ($74.27).
  • Nevertheless, the price of oil may face range bound conditions if it continues to hold above the monthly low ($81.20), but need a close above the $84.20 (78.6% expansion) to $84.60 (78.6% expansion) region to bring the $88.10 (23.6% expansion) area back on the radar.

